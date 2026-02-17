Denver Mattress Expands with New Rest & Recline Location Now Open in Madison, WI!

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co. is thrilled to announce that Rest & Recline, a revolutionary new recliner superstore, is now open and welcoming customers at 4722 E Washington Ave., located right next door to the Denver Mattress store.

"We've spent decades perfecting how you sleep, and now we're perfecting how you sit," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress and Rest & Recline. "Rest & Recline is the natural evolution of our commitment to comfort. Our team has applied the same custom-fitting philosophy that revolutionized mattress shopping to finding the perfect recliner, lift chair, or massage chair for every customer."

The new Rest & Recline superstore features an extensive selection of seating options stacked to the rafters, including recliners, power lift chairs, Zero Gravity recliners, massage chairs, and immersive sound seating. With hundreds of options on display, customers can compare side-by-side to find their perfect fit—not just "good enough."

The same knowledgeable Denver Mattress staff who help customers find the right mattress will now guide shoppers through a comprehensive comfort-fitting process for recliners and specialty seating, including seat height, seat depth, lumbar support, neck support, and the optimal recline position.

Rest & Recline is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., matching the hours of the adjacent Denver Mattress location. Visit today to discover your perfect seat.

About Rest & Recline

Rest & Recline is a dedicated seating superstore that brings the Denver Mattress philosophy of custom-fitting and expert guidance to the world of recliners, lift chairs, massage chairs, gaming chairs, and specialty seating. With an obsessive selection and a no-pressure approach, Rest & Recline is committed to helping customers find seating that fits their body, their lifestyle, and their budget.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

