Denver Mattress is Celebrating its Grand Opening in Parker, Colorado!

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Company is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Parker, Colorado. Located at 9279 South Parker Rd., just south of E-470, this state-of-the-art store promises an innovative shopping experience with a wide range of sleep products and mattresses from America's favorite brands.

To commemorate this exciting expansion, Denver Mattress is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration event from December 6th, 2024 to February 2nd, 2025. The event kicked off at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 6th with remarks from the leadership team at Denver Mattress and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the Grand Opening Celebration event, visitors to the store will be able to enter a special giveaway contest as they shop for mattresses and sleep products! The lucky winners of the contest could receive one of two premium mattresses from Denver Mattress: 1 new Purple mattress or 1 new TEMPUR-Pedic mattress.

"We're excited to welcome the Parker community to their new Denver Mattress store," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "This new location will provide area residents with an unparalleled shopping experience, as well as unbeatable prices on mattresses and sleep products. Our grand opening celebration and giveaway contest are our way of thanking customers for their support and introducing them to the quality and value that Denver Mattress is known for."

Denver Mattress invites the Parker community to explore their comprehensive range of sleep products and experience their newest store first-hand. The showroom boasts a wide selection of mattresses from America's leading manufacturers, including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Purple, alongside Denver Mattress's own exceptional line of branded mattresses.

With competitive pricing, an unbeatable selection of mattresses and sleep products, and exciting giveaways, this location is set to become the premier destination for top-quality mattresses and innovative sleep solutions in the area. Customers can also expect expert guidance from Denver Mattress's legendary sales staff to help them find the perfect mattress for their individual needs and preferences.

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By maintaining a single factory, Denver Mattress ensures high-quality control standards and delivers a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress: the easiest way to get the right mattress®.

