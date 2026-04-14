Denver Pride Expands to Month-Long Celebration Across the Mile High City

The citywide series of events throughout June reflects a growing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, visibility and inclusion.

DENVER, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Pride returns this June with an expanded, month-long celebration that emphasizes the city's deep and ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Denver PrideFest

What began in 1974 as a gathering of roughly 50 people in Cheesman Park has evolved into one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country. Denver Pride is now produced by The Center on Colfax, the Rocky Mountain Region for safe and affirming programs, services and spaces tailored to the queer community. To learn more about the history of Denver's Pride as well as Denver's queer community, check out History Colorado's website and the The Colorado LGBTQ History Project webpage.

This year's programming begins June 1 and spans every corner of Denver, offering inclusive, accessible events for everyone, and many of them free to the public. From community gatherings to large-scale signature events, Denver Pride 2026 will further showcase the Mile High City as a hub for the queer and ally community.

Below is a roundup of Pride events. To learn more, check out the Visit Denver website.

Pride Night at the Rockies (Friday, June 5, 2026) – Celebrate Pride at the ballpark as the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Special ticket packages include a limited-edition Rockies-themed Pride sleeveless jersey, and a portion of each ticket benefits The Center on Colfax and One Colorado.

Mutt Strut (Saturday, June 6, 2026) – Dress up your pup and head to Skiptown for a playful day of doggy drag and off-leash fun. Dogs can take part in themed runway shows while humans enjoy the indoor/outdoor park and full bar. Nail painting, tail dyeing and photo booths add to the festive atmosphere for this Pride celebration designed for pets and their people.

Smutty Scholastic Book Fair (Saturday, June 13, 2026) – Presented by Awakening, Spicy Librarian and Denver Pride, this adults-only twist on the classic book fair features romance reads, playful performances and interactive experiences. Browse a curated selection of spicy literature, shop cheeky goods from local artists and enjoy a nostalgic — and decidedly grown-up — celebration of books.

Queer Hiking (Sunday, June 14, 2026) – Presented by Mile High Queer Club and Denver Pride, this outdoor adventure invites participants to spend the day exploring Staunton State Park. Multiple hiking options are available for a range of abilities, including an accessible route supported by the park's Track Chair program. After the hike, the group returns to Denver for a brewery happy hour to close out a day of fresh air and Pride celebration.

For the Culture Cookout (Friday, June 19, 2026) – Presented by Love Vibes and Denver Pride, this Juneteenth gathering celebrates connection and community with an all-ages event at Cheesman Park. Enjoy food, live music and DJs, local vendors, community resources and a Vogue Night as part of the festivities.

Tea Dance – Neon Nineties (Saturday, June 20, 2026) – Join Champagne Tiger and The Center to kick off the start of Pride Week on the patio! This special edition of Tea Dance is Neon Nineties themed so break out that wind breaker, put that scrunchie in your hair and get ready to dance and celebrate the beginning of official Denver Pride. DJ Buddy Bravo will be spinning all 90's classics with plenty of drink and food specials.

Gettin' Sticky (Thursday, June 25, 2026) – Presented by Love Vibes and Denver Pride, Gettin' Sticky is a high-energy night featuring music, dancing and playful Jell-O wrestling competition hosted by Syre. Guests can enjoy the neon-lit atmosphere and join the fun as Pride weekend kicks off.

Pride Weekend Kickoff Party (Friday, June 26, 2026) – Denver Pride and PlayHaus are partnering for a new dance music experience. Details are coming soon!

Bubbles and Boas (Saturday, June 27, 2026) – Celebrate Pride with a brunch in the park featuring 15-plus food trucks, mimosas and mocktails, local coffee, drag performances and local vendors. General admission includes drink tickets, brunch bites and a Pride boa, with an early-entry option at 9:30 a.m. Guests can also run a 5K that finishes at the event or cheer from the sidelines.

Pride Music Festival (Saturday, June 27, 2026) – Denver Pride and PlayHaus are partnering for a new dance music experience. Details coming soon!

Pride 5K (Saturday, June 27, 2026) – Walk, run, roll or sashay in this joyful Pride Month tradition. Join 4,000 participants for a morning of movement, celebration and community spirit.

Pride Weekend at Larimer Square (Friday, June 27-Sunday June 28, 2026) – Larimer Square hosts a weekend of Pride festivities, including a Friday block party with live music from DOGTAGS, Alysia Kraft and May Be Fern; Saturday DJ sets and pop-up sidewalk bars; and a Sunday Drag Brunch at Osteria Marco featuring an al fresco dining experience to close out the weekend.

Vizzy Denver Pride Parade (Sunday, June 28, 2026) – We had so much fun on 17th Ave that we decided to run it back. The Vizzy Denver Pride Parade is a celebration of fearless self-expression, joy, and community. Local businesses, activists, and families all march together to imagine and create a future of queer liberation for everyone. Floats, performers, and a crowd of locals and visitors flood the streets with vibrant, unstoppable energy. This is more than a parade – it's a moving, living celebration of Pride and the power of community.

Denver PrideFest (Sunday, June 28, 2026) – Same Pride, new place! This year, we're taking over downtown and bringing the party to 16th Street. Since 1974, Denver Pride has created a space where the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families, and local businesses come together for a day of joy, celebration, and protest. With our move downtown, you can expect all the Pride classics you know and love like Latin Stage, The Gayborhood, and the youth and family area. See you there!

For over 50 years, Denver PrideFest has been an important celebration of Denver's queer community focusing on inclusion, belonging and allyship. For more information and a complete list of events, check out the Visit Denver website.

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.1 million visitors in 2024, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About The Center on Colfax

The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 and has grown to become the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving voice to Colorado's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. Today, The Center is focused on fulfilling its mission by ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ+ community has access to the programs and resources to live happy, healthy, and protected lives. For more information, visit lgbtqcolorado.org.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications

Caroline Campbell, PR & Communications Manager

Natalie St. Hilaire, PR & Communications Coordinator

[email protected]

Assets: Denver Pride

Photo Credit: Visit Denver

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau