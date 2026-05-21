Tourism in Denver Increased in 2025

Despite Headwinds, Denver Saw Modest 1.4% Growth to 37.6 Million Domestic Visitors and Spending to $10.5 Billion, Both New Records

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Visit Denver, the City of Denver's official tourism sales and marketing agency, announced that tourism in Denver grew in 2025 over the previous year, with increases consistent with U.S. averages. In 2025, Denver welcomed 37.6 million domestic visitors and generated $10.5 billion in tourism spending, both of which represent records for the city, slightly eclipsing the previous high-water marks. The new data comes from Longwoods International.

Denver Skyline Credit @captaincoloradophotography and Visit Denver

"Tourism is vital to the Denver economy, and last year was strong, with record-setting attendance at the Colorado Convention Center, the opening of the new 16th Street, a packed event calendar and so much more. We are pleased to see 2025 numbers slightly elevated over 2024 and that tourism growth in Denver was in line with national averages," said Richard W. Scharf, President and CEO of Visit Denver. "We are proud that Denver had such a solid showing despite last year's economic headwinds and in spite of certain visitor segments, particularly the overnight business traveler, that have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. We are equally proud that the tourism industry supported 73,200 jobs across the metro area last year and generated millions in state and local taxes. Tourism saved each Denver household nearly $1,850 in taxes last year." (Employment and tax savings figures source: Dean Runyan Associates 2025 Economic Impact of Travel Study)

Overnight visitors totaled 20.1 million, generating $8.7 billion in spending, both of which represent slight increases over 2024. Overnight leisure visitors hit a new record of 17.9 million, a particular bright spot, increasing 3% over 2024 and reinforcing Denver's destination appeal.

Longwoods International provided the Denver visitor data through their annual visitor profile study, which they have conducted for Denver since 1993. Top tourism destinations from around the country and across the world rely on Longwoods' research and peer-reviewed methodology to provide standardized visitor tracking tools.

"The 2025 study shows that Denver continues to succeed in key areas of the visitor market, particularly in comparison to the 2019, pre-Covid high water marks, with total visitation up 18% and overnight visitor spending up 46% since then. Eclipsing the levels set in the blockbuster year of 2023 is a win, especially since American travelers were more likely to consider overseas visits due to the strength of the U.S. dollar last year," said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. "Denver's unique positioning as a 'best of both worlds' destination, with its many exciting city experiences and the appeal of Colorado's Rocky Mountains, continues to resonate with travelers looking for unique, memorable vacation experiences."

The study confirmed that Denver continues to be a year-round destination with overnight visitation spread evenly throughout the year, with slight preferences toward summer. Denver saw 22% of visitors in Q1, 27% in Q2, 28% in Q3 and 24% in Q4 (figures may exceed 100% due to rounding). The data suggests travelers from across the country are visiting in higher numbers, with 82% of leisure visitors coming from out of state, a 7% increase over 2024.

The data further showed how crucial Denver International Airport and its air service is for continued strong Denver tourism trends. In 2025, 42% of overnight Denver visitors arrived by plane, compared to the national average of just 28%. The airport, as well as Visit Denver's partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, are key to Denver's position as both a destination and a gateway to the rest of the state with overnight Denver visitors spending an average of 2.8 nights, or nearly 70% of their trip in Denver, with the remainder in other parts of the Centennial State.

A separate Return on Investment (ROI) study from Longwoods International showed specific, measurable results from Visit Denver's 2025 spring/summer targeted advertising campaign, the organization's largest campaign of the year. That study showed that campaign was directly responsible for:

3.6 million incremental trips

$1.6 billion in incremental spending

$180 million in incremental state and local taxes, including nearly $134 million in taxes for Denver alone

Combined, these results account for an ROI of $219 in incremental spending and $25 in incremental taxes for each $1 spent in advertising

Key Data from the 2025 Visitor Study

Denver welcomed a record 37.6 million total visitors in 2025: 20.1 million overnight visitors and 17.6 million day visitors

Overnight leisure visitors totaled a record 17.9 million in 2025. That includes a record 9.7 million "marketable" visitors, those most responsive to Visit Denver's marketing and advertising. This figure represents a 12% increase over 2024

Denver visitors spent a record $10.5 billion in 2025, including nearly $8.8 billion from overnight visitors and an additional $1.7 billion in spending from day visitors

The top four states originating overnight trips to Denver in 2025, outside of Colorado, were:

California

Texas

Illinois

Florida

The top five cities from outside of Colorado sending overnight visitors to Denver in 2025 were:

Los Angeles

New York

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Chicago

Houston

Note: All are Visit Denver advertising markets

The Denver tourism industry is preparing for another great convention year and a strong summer tourism season thanks to a packed lineup of festivals, concerts, sporting events and outdoor experiences that continue to draw visitors to the Mile High City. Signature summer events include Outside Days, a three-day celebration of outdoor culture and adventure in downtown Denver; Denver PrideFest, which will take over 16th Street and feature programming throughout June; and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, celebrating its 35th anniversary this summer. Sports also remain a major tourism driver with Colorado Rockies, the Colorado Rapids' 30th anniversary season, the inaugural season of Denver Summit FC and major events like the Rugby Nations Cup and Savannah Bananas games bringing fans to the city all summer long.

Denver's arts and entertainment scene also continues to stand out, led by the 85th anniversary celebration of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The iconic venue's summer concert lineup includes major artists across genres, while additional outdoor concert series and movie nights throughout the city create opportunities for visitors to experience Denver's culture in unique outdoor settings. This summer also coincides with Colorado's 150th anniversary, with History Colorado Center featuring "Moments That Made Us", a marquee exhibition featuring 40 iconic artifacts, from Washington's spurs to Jackie Robinson's bat and Apollo 11 moon rocks, and the "Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation", a traveling exhibition honoring 250 years of American independence.

Beyond events, Denver's combination of urban energy and easy access to outdoor recreation makes it an especially appealing summer destination for families and leisure travelers. Visitors can explore the city's walkable neighborhoods, Michelin-recognized dining and outdoor patios and also explore 5,000 acres of traditional green spaces or adventure in the nearby Rocky Mountains. Family-friendly attractions like the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Downtown Aquarium and Elitch Gardens add to the city's appeal, while Denver's 300 days of sunshine help make outdoor activities a centerpiece of the summer travel experience.

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.6 million visitors in 2025, generating $10.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, , Tiktok, Reddit, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications

Caroline Campbell, PR & Communications Manager

Natalie St. Hilaire, PR & Communications Coordinator

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau