Denver School Choice Expo Returns to Showcase Educational Options for Families

Free community event to feature 40+ schools, face painting, and balloon artists, and more

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver School Choice Expo returns this January, bringing together diverse educational options from across the metro area. Transform Education Now will host the free community event on Saturday, January 25 at the Infinity Park Event Center.

From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the International Ballroom, families will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from more than 40 traditional public, public charter, private, faith-based, online, nontraditional, and homeschooling education options. This hands-on event allows parents to ask questions, explore unique educational approaches, and find the best fit for their children's needs.

In addition to educational resources, attendees can enjoy free food, face painting, balloon artists, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

"Our goal is to create a space where families feel empowered to ask questions, explore their options, and make the best decisions for their children's education," said Nicholas Hernandez, executive director and co-founder of Transform Education Now. "The Denver School Choice Expo is a space for families to connect, learn, and discover the incredible educational opportunities available in our community."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature thousands of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities. The Denver School Choice Expo represents one of Colorado's largest school choice celebrations, highlighting the state's commitment to educational options.

Transform Education Now, which is hosting the event, partners with parents, students, and community leaders to demand innovation, improvement, and high-quality public schools in every neighborhood, so that all children can access high-quality education.

Location Details: The Infinity Park Event Center is located at 4400 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246. The expo will take place in the International Ballroom.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at denverschoolchoiceexpo.com or, in Spanish, at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-denver-feria-escolar .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week