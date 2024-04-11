DENVER THRIVES AS A PIONEER IN SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

- The Mile High City's commitment to environmentally conscious practices makes it the perfect destination for travelers looking to cut a greener path. -

DENVER, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver's city leaders and residents share a deep understanding of the importance of preserving our environment for future generations. As a result, attractions, restaurants, hotels and other businesses across The Mile High City are working to integrate sustainable practices to protect the city's natural beauty while enhancing the visitor experience, making it the ideal destination.

Denver's commitment to sustainability is evident to travelers in various initiatives across the city. Below are a few key examples. To learn more and plan an environmentally conscious trip or meeting, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

Sustainable Transportation: The city encourages visitors to explore Denver using eco-friendly transportation options such as public transit and bike-rental programs. From the moment visitors arrive at Denver International Airport they are directed to the A Line train that connects them directly from the airport to Denver Union Station in Denver's compact, walkable downtown. From there visitors can proceed on foot or catch the free 16th Street MallRide (currently running on 15th & 17th streets due to construction) or connect with the city's expansive regional buses, light rail or even catch a pedi-cab, all of which make it easy to explore the city without driving! https://www.denver.org/listing/regional-transportation-district-(rtd)/8917/

Last summer, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) offered the "Zero Fare for Cleaner Air" program during a time when carbon emissions tend to be higher from additional vehicles on the road. It was a successful program for sustainable transportation. In the winter months, travelers can enjoy car-free adventure to the ski slopes with direct rail service on the Winter Park Express from Denver Union Station.

In addition to traditional ride-share options, the city is also home to unique transportation options such as GEST Carts Denver, electric-powered carts that can reach 25 mph. GEST relies on advertising to support free rides. To learn more about sustainable transportation options, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

Eco-Friendly Accommodations: The city's commitment to sustainability made it a clear choice for a new innovative hotel concept by Urban Villages, the Populus Hotel. Opening in Summer 2024, the Populus will be the first carbon-positive hotel in the country.

In addition to the Populus, hotels across the city are leading the way in sustainable practices while providing unmatched hospitality. Hotel Monaco of Kimpton Hotels is another local leader, with refillable bath amenities, motion-activated HVAC units and low-flow water systems being just a few of the green features. The popular River North Art District's (RiNo's) Source Hotel has been green since its groundbreaking, built with recycled and local materials for a LEED certification, and features water-efficient and bike-friendly amenities in the finished product. The historic Brown Palace Hotel & Spa's green Initiative has reduced electricity usage and water consumption while fostering five rooftop beehives that make honey for spa products and other uses. Visitors can feel good about their impact on the environment while staying in these and many other hotels throughout Denver. Learn more and find hotel deals on the VISIT DENVER website.

Sustainable Food Scene: Across the city, restaurants are taking farm-to-table dining to a whole new level, incorporating new urban farming techniques. Fast-casual options such as Farm & Market in RiNo have delicious veggie options as their produce is harvested daily on-site via hydroponics and vertical farming. Meanwhile, restaurant group, Edible Beats built a 320-square-foot vertical hydroponic farm in Vital Root's back yard called BeatBox Farms, which is equivalent to the output of 2.5 acres of farmland annually and is estimated to deliver 120 pounds of veggies and greens weekly. Restaurants across the city work with Altius Farms, which was established in 2018 on a Denver roof. The 7,200-square-foot rooftop farm harvests more than 30,000 pounds of produce annually and supplies more than 40 restaurants in the Denver area.

In addition to urban farming practices that support our environment, many Denver restaurants are incorporating practices to be more mindful of food waste. Sullivan Scrap Kitchen opened in 2020 after owner Terence Rogers of TBD Foods worked to repurpose their waste from the catering business. The business model allows guests to enjoy a quality meal while reducing food waste. Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is joined by many other Denver-based restaurants (Carboy Winery, DiFranco's, Serendipity Coffee Bar, Tavernetta, Mercantile Dining and Provision, BRUTØ and Annette) as a member of Zero Foodprint, the award-winning, nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing the food world around agricultural climate solutions. While dining at these businesses, guests donate a few cents on their total bill to a local climate solution. Zero Footprint collects funds and supports farmers, ranchers and local agricultural experts in building and growing healthy food production that helps restore our environment.

These environmentally friendly practices across the city have recently been recognized by the Michelin Guide which awarded green stars for sustainable practices to The Wolf's Tailor and BRUTØ, both restaurants run by Chef Kelly Whitaker.

Visitors can also enjoy some of the city's best libations while keeping environmental impact in mind. To help the popular beer industry become more sustainable, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a sustainable brewing program in 2017. The program has worked with more than 25 breweries such as Great Divide Brewing Company, which has worked to reduce their water use and donate spent grains to farmers for animal feed. Denver Beer Co. uses equipment to capture CO2 and operates in a 100% solar-powered facility. Visitors will enjoy a great meal and cheers with friends and family while supporting the environment.

Green Attractions: Denver's attractions are committed to preserving our environment and educating visitors on the importance of sustainability. Denver Botanic Gardens is leading the way for sustainable horticulture. The attraction has created the Mordecai Children's Garden on the parking garage rooftop which eases the urban heat island, provides a wildlife habitat and offers other environmental benefits. Meanwhile, the Denver Zoo set ambitious goals to reduce waste by 90 percent, energy consumption by 25 percent and water usage by 50 percent by 2025. Other attractions such as the popular Meow Wolf feature sustainability with special events. This spring, the museum will host Absolute Rubbish: Bloom a "trashion show" a display of fashion with upcycled options. As part of the City of Denver's Environmental Management System, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has been certified to ISO (International Organization for Standardization) since 2009; the venue uses a three-bin waste collection system located throughout the venue, while behind the scenes, Red Rocks' waste sorting team hand-sorts all waste to capture and maximize the amount headed to compost and recycling. Additionally, various improvement projects over the last several years have converted lighting, equipment and bathroom fixtures to ensure the most efficient and effective models possible. Visitors will enjoy reducing their carbon footprint as they explore some of the city's best attractions.

Additional Citywide Conservation Efforts: The city of Denver has created policies that reduce waste while supporting businesses such as The Waste No More Ordinance, a resident-led ballot initiative passed in 2022. This ordinance requires buildings in Denver to provide compost and recycling to their patrons, employees and tenants. As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, Denver has been recognized as a leader in eco-tourism, earning accolades such as #1 in Architectural Digest's list of the "Top 50 Most Climate Resilient Cities" due to factors including fewer threats of extreme weather damage and city-level initiatives to support clean energy, and Nat Geo UK's list of most sustainable destinations in the world. In addition, Denver is proud to be the world's first destination to be certified at the Platinum level under the Event Industry Council's Sustainable Event Standards. The city collaborated with venues, hotels, the Colorado Convention Center and other partners to achieve this recognition.

VISIT DENVER has a variety of resources to help visitors plan an environmentally conscious trip. Check out the Travel Carbon Footprint Calculator and our annual sustainability report. To learn more and plan your perfect trip to Denver, head to the VISIT DENVER website.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Caroline Campbell: (303) 571-9451 or [email protected]

Abby Schirmacher: (303) 571-9418 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau