VISIT DENVER'S 20TH ANNUAL RESTAURANT WEEK KICKS OFF TODAY

– Over 260 restaurants to participate in Denver Restaurant Week presented by Superior Farms American Lamb, showcasing The Mile High City's award-winning culinary scene. –

DENVER, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodies rejoice today as Denver celebrates the start of the 20th annual Denver Restaurant Week, presented by Superior Farms American Lamb. The program will run Friday, March 1 – Sunday, March 10.

With 265 participating restaurants – the most since 2015 – representing dozens of cuisine types, there is truly something for every appetite. All participating restaurants are listed on DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston cheers to 20 years of Denver Restaurant Week with Justin Bresler of VISIT DENVER, leadership of Denver Restaurant Week's presenting sponsor, Superior Farms, additional Denver Restaurant Week sponsors and local Denver chefs. Denver Restaurant Week 2024

There are four price points available this year ($25, $35, $45 and $55), for diners to enjoy a multi-course meal for a great deal over the 10-day, two-weekend event.

This history of Denver Restaurant Week goes back to 2005 when the program was created to showcase Denver's growing culinary offerings over a traditionally slow time of year for restaurants. The program also aimed to improve the reputation of Denver's culinary scene to both locals and visitors alike. In its inaugural year, 83 restaurants participated in the program. Since then, Denver Restaurant Week has grown to highlight Denver as a culinary destination with multiple James Beard Award-winning chefs and recent Michelin Guide recognition.

With participating restaurants across the Denver Metro area, diners are encouraged to explore new neighborhoods outside of their normal routine. Denver Restaurant Week is the perfect time to revisit some classic Denver favorites like Tamayo, Bistro Vendome and D Bar Denver or try new hotspots including Señor Bear, The Greenwich, Kawa Ni and more. This year's Restaurant Week also includes unique events such as an English style High Tea at Babe's Tea Room and wine tasting at Blanchard Family Wines and Bigsby's Folly Winery.

Some of Denver's recent Michelin Guide restaurants are included in this year's program, including Ash'Kara, Dio Mio, Mercantile Dining & Provision, Fruition Restaurant and Noisette, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge at local spots that exude culinary excellence.

Check out DenverRestaurantWeek.com to learn more.

VISIT DENVER's Denver Restaurant Week presented by Superior Farms American Lamb is also sponsored by Stella Artois, Uber Eats, Society Insurance, OpenTable, Franciscan Estate, High Noon, J Vineyards, Orin Swift, Colorado Restaurant Association-Mile High Chapter, Downtown Denver Partnership, and media sponsors 5280 Magazine, CBS Colorado and Westword.

