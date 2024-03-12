VISIT DENVER CHAMPIONS INCLUSIVE TRAVEL AS A MEMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL LGBTQ+ TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (IGLTA)

- Denver joins 13,000 travel professionals and organizations to further promote equality within LGBTQ+ tourism. -

DENVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISIT DENVER has joined a robust network of destinations as a member of The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), the world's leading network of LGBTQ+-welcoming tourism businesses.

IGLTA was created to provide travel resources and information while continuously working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide. VISIT DENVER'S membership further solidifies the city's commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for all travelers.

"We are excited to welcome Visit Denver to the IGLTA network," said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. "Their membership will unlock opportunities to connect with LGBTQ+ travelers around the world and tap into our global resources to promote authentic travel experiences. We look forward to highlighting the city's diverse offerings to a broader audience."

As the largest city in a 600-mile radius, Denver attracts members of the LGBTQ+ community from all over the West and the world, resulting in a well-established gay nightlife, welcoming neighborhoods, LGBTQ+-friendly hotels and numerous annual events that draw huge crowds.

"IGLTA membership allows VISIT DENVER to connect with the LGBTQ+ traveler on a global scale," said Flavia Light, Vice President, Chief Tourism Development Officer at VISIT DENVER. "With an array of hotels, restaurants, activities and attractions that are welcoming to travelers from all walks of life, Denver is an ideal destination for this community."

Nationally, Denver is praised as a welcoming and inclusive city. The 2023 State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index released by Out Leadership, the premier global LGBTQ+ organization harnessing the power of business to drive equality, recognized Colorado in the Top 5 States for LGBTQ+ Equality. LawnStarter ranked Denver No. 4 in their list of 2023's Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities, noting Denver's scores related to equality, community support, affordability, health care access and Pride-Readiness for the LGBTQ+ community. RiNo (River North) Art District was also selected as one of the Top 5 Emerging Gay Neighborhoods in America by Passport Magazine.

VISIT DENVER partners with The Center on Colfax, a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization that provides year-round programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community. Denver's annual PrideFest is produced by The Center, attracting members of the LGBTQ+ community from all over for a weekend-long event held on June 22-23, 2024.

IGLTA offers resources and education while working to advance understanding and support for LGBTQ+ travel globally. With core values of integrity, community, partnership and pride, IGLTA's network includes LGBTQ+-friendly accommodations, transport, destinations, service providers, travel advisors, tour operators, events and travel media in 80 countries.

Learn more about things to do in Denver for the LGBTQ+ community on the VISIT DENVER website.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

