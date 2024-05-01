Denver to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Festival and Events Throughout the City

- Colorado's largest cultural celebration will feature live performances, traditional cuisine, a spirited parade and more -

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival has expanded this year to include activities, entertainment and cultural experiences in celebration of Mexican heritage. This year's celebration of Cinco de Mayo, will take place on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., both days at Civic Center Park. As the largest cultural event in Colorado, Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

From captivating entertainment to a convivial taco-eating contest and mouthwatering cuisine, there will be something for everyone at the Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival. Three dynamic entertainment stages will feature headline performers, traditional dances and local talent, ensuring non-stop excitement throughout the day. Additionally, families can enjoy a dedicated area filled with inflatable fun, making it the perfect destination for all ages.

"We are proud to host the largest Cinco de Mayo festival in Colorado," said Andrea Barela, CEO of NEWSED, the producer of the Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival. "This event is a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, and we are excited to showcase the vibrant traditions and flavors that make it so special."

The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 4, with a lineup of events that will keep the whole family entertained. The parade starts on Broadway 11 a.m. with the contest stage kick off 12 p.m. for the thrilling Chihuahua races, south of the Seal Pond in Civic Center Park. The Exclusivo VIP Tasting from 4 to –7 p.m. will feature handcrafted tequilas, whiskeys, mezcals and microbrews from Colorado's top distilleries and breweries.

On Saturday and Sunday, along Colfax from Bannock to Broadway, the community will show off their best lowriders, classic cars and lowrider bikes. On Sunday, May 5, starting at 2p.m. the contest stage will host the Taco Eating Contest with registration opening two hours prior.

The incredible lineup of live music will keep guests dancing all weekend long. Headlining the festival are Dueto Voces de Rancho, performing on Saturday from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.. and Patrulla 81, taking the stage on Sunday from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Members of the press are invited to join a special preview event live from Civic Center Park on Friday, May 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico willprovide a sneak peak performance during this time. If you will be attending the festival on May 4 or 5 and would like to schedule interviews or request additional information, please reach out to Hilary Engelhart Castro at [email protected] or 720.432.5870.

Additional Cinco De Mayo events in Denver:

CINCO DE MERSIV

Mission Ballroom, May 5, 2024

"Cinco de Mersiv" is more than just a concert; it is a celebration that honors Cinco de Mayo and showcases Mersiv's deep Mexican roots through a day filled with music, culture and community. The festivities kicks off with a vibrant daytime block party and transition into an 'In the Round' evening concert. Attendees will enjoy a lineup that reflects Mexican heritage, authentic cuisine and live performances, including Mariachi — all curated to foster a spirit of community and cultural diversity.

CINCO DE MAYO AT MUSEO DE LAS AMERICAS

Museo de las Americas, May 3, 2024

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Museo de las Americas with free admission all day long! Check out their current exhibition, Espíritu Hermosx and enjoy an exciting evening filled with culture, dance and delicious food. Watch a captivating presentation by Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México while savoring tasty delights from Tia Sopapilla and sipping on refreshing beverages.

CINCO DE MAYO JAZZ JAM

Spangalang Brewery, May 3, 2024

Secure your spot for a night of jazz magic! Reserve a table now at Spangalang Brewery's Cinco de Mayo Jazz Jam featuring Mistura Fina.

CINCO DE MAYO AT 54THIRTY

Le Méridien Denver Downtown, May 5, 2024

Enjoy a special fiesta menu featuring three new taco dishes! As guests arrive, they'll be welcomed with a complimentary ice luge shot as the talented DJ Mike Majic keeps the beats flowing and the energy high. A photo booth, courtesy of Patrón Tequila, will be available to capture the memorable event. This party will offer a sneak peek of what's to come at 54thirty's new weekly Tuesday happening, Tequila-Tacos-Tunes, which will run from May 7 to Sept. 25, and will feature the specialty menu.

Check out the VISIT DENVER website to plan your perfect Cinco De Mayo weekend.

About Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival

Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival is the largest cultural event in Colorado, celebrating the vibrant traditions of Cinco de Mayo. With thrilling contests, captivating entertainment, delicious cuisine, and family-friendly activities, Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.



About NEWSED CDC

NEWSED's primary focus is to solve long-term economic problems in disadvantaged communities by securing and coordinating resources for neighborhood revitalization, fostering minority and neighborhood business ownership, job retention and creation, increasing home ownership, neighborhood organizing and hosting cultural events and activities that showcase the Chicano/Mexicano/Latino population. Our current programs and services focus in four main areas: Housing Counseling, Small Business, Asset Creation and Community Events.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

