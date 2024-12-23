Denvix Set to Unveil Game-Changing PowerX Power Bank and MotorX Tire Inflator at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denvix, an innovator in consumer electronics, is set to showcase its innovative products at CES 2025, the world's biggest electronics trade show, in Las Vegas from January 7-10. Visitors will be able to find Denvix at Booth South Halls #30835, where the company will demonstrate its newest breakthroughs: the PowerX Power Bank and the MotorX Tire Inflator.

Introducing the PowerX Power Bank and MotorX Tire Inflator

CES Denvix PowerX MotorX

The PowerX Power Bank is not just a 25,000mAh power bank; it's a powerhouse of technology with five invention patents to its name. The MotorX Tire Inflator is a game-changing, compact device that not only inflates tires with unprecedented speed but also doubles as a robust power bank and versatile lighting solution, ideal for every adventure.

PowerX Power Bank Detailed Features:

Continuous High Power Output : Capable of consistently delivering a maximum output power of 140W for single port, while the total power of multiple ports is up to 250W without the risk of overheating.

: Capable of consistently delivering a maximum output power of 140W for single port, while the total power of multiple ports is up to 250W without the risk of overheating. Magnetic Wireless Charging : Supports a 15W magnetic wireless charging capability, making it unique in its category and allowing users to charge devices like iPhones and AirPods without the hassle of cables.

: Supports a 15W magnetic wireless charging capability, making it unique in its category and allowing users to charge devices like iPhones and AirPods without the hassle of cables. P ass- T hrough C harging : Supports simultaneous charging while recharging with a maximum total power of 200W, with 100W allocated for both input and output.

: Supports simultaneous charging while recharging with a maximum total power of 200W, with 100W allocated for both input and output. Advanced AI Temperature Control System : Integrates an AI-controlled output management system that optimally distributes power and controls temperature to maintain safety and enhance efficiency.

: Integrates an AI-controlled output management system that optimally distributes power and controls temperature to maintain safety and enhance efficiency. Superior Heat Dissipation Technology: Utilizes a sophisticated cooling system, with techniques like graphene cooling technology, to ensure effective heat dissipation even under continuous high load.

Imagine being in a hotel where you can safely and continuously charge both your power bank and MacBook at the same time, avoiding unexpected shutdowns caused by overheating during bedtime. This makes it ideal for overnight use while traveling.

MotorX Tire Inflator Detailed Features:

Ultra-Fast Inflation : Boasts an exceptional triple inflating speed comparable to traditional bulky inflators; while surpassing other portable options, it can inflate a standard car tire from 0 psi to 36 psi within just four minutes.

: Boasts an exceptional triple inflating speed comparable to traditional bulky inflators; while surpassing other portable options, it can inflate a standard car tire from 0 psi to 36 psi within just four minutes. Large Battery with Dual Function : Features a substantial 15,000mAh battery which also serves as a power bank with 65W two-way fast charging, capable of charging smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices.

: Features a substantial 15,000mAh battery which also serves as a power bank with 65W two-way fast charging, capable of charging smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. Versatile LED Lighting : Equipped with multi-mode LED lighting, including ultra-bright white that matches the brightness of a work lamp, yellow for camping, red flashing for emergencies, and soft white for general use, making it suitable for various scenarios.

: Equipped with multi-mode LED lighting, including ultra-bright white that matches the brightness of a work lamp, yellow for camping, red flashing for emergencies, and soft white for general use, making it suitable for various scenarios. Compact and Portable Design: Despite its powerful performance, the MotorX maintains a compact and lightweight design, weighing only about 2.65 pounds and with dimensions of 3.1"L x 2.2"W x 7.5"H, making it easy to carry and ideal for road trips and outdoor activities.

During outdoor adventures, picture taking the MotorX on a road trip—it can inflate tires, charge your phone, and even serve as a camping light.

Commenting on the Power X, Chris Gallagher of USA Today said, "Ideal for travelers, tech enthusiasts, or anyone seeking convenience, the Denvix PowerX redefines what a power bank can do."

In addition, commenting on the company's dedication to innovation, Scott Kramer from Forbes said, "This company is dedicated to creating revolutionary products in the automotive and outdoor industries by applying cutting-edge technologies."

A Commitment to Innovation and Consumer Needs

Denvix's presentation at CES reflects its dedication to innovation, driven by consumer needs in the automotive and tech industries. The company has experienced rapid growth since its inception, thanks to its ability to innovate quickly while maintaining high-quality standards.

Attendees at CES 2025 will have the exclusive opportunity to experience these devices firsthand, gaining insights into future trends directly from one of the leading innovators in the field. For more information, visit Denvix's official website at www.denvix.com and their Amazon store at www.amazon.com/denvix.

About Denvix

Denvix is a technology company dedicated to pursuing excellence, with a complete value chain that includes capabilities in R&D, production, and independent brand sales. Since its establishment, it has experienced explosive growth, with a sustained annual growth rate of over 300%.

Denvix's consumer electronics redefine daily travel scenarios with advanced technology and innovation.

Guided by first principles, Denvix merges cross-industry demands with cutting-edge innovations to create truly revolutionary products.

