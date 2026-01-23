Denvix Shines at CES 2026 with Jimmy Butler Appearance and New Product Launch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denvix, the official global partner of the Golden State Warriors and a leader in consumer electronics, announced a series of major product launches and brand milestones at CES 2026. During the show, 6x NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, Global Brand Ambassador of Denvix, made a special appearance at the brand's booth to host an exclusive signing session. Denvix also released its new product, the 3-in-1 Spark (outdoor generator, tire inflator, and jump starter), with cutting-edge innovations and exceptional product performance. This release quickly earned enthusiastic praise from global consumers and high acclaim from industry experts.

As Denvix's Global Brand Ambassador, Jimmy Butler appeared at CES 2026 to host an exclusive signing session. This marks the launch of the limited-edition Jimmy Butler co-branded PowerX. During the appearance, Jimmy shared his perspective on the partnership with Denvix and spoke about his appreciation for the brand's focus on performance and reliability. He also noted his personal connection to the PowerX, mentioning that its use has become part of his daily routine. The signing session drew a lively crowd and generated strong on-site excitement as Jimmy engaged with fans on-site, taking the time to take pictures and sign his co-branded products. His involvement created memorable moments that highlighted the strong connection between the athlete and the Denvix brand.

Alongside Jimmy Butler's appearance, Denvix made the global debut of the new product 3-in-1 Spark, a next-generation portable energy solution that integrates an outdoor generator, tire inflator, and jump starter into one compact device. Spark delivers reliable performance across a wide range of real-world scenarios. From road trips to outdoor adventures and emergency situations, Spark is there when you need it. Following the launch of Spark, Denvix has made it possible for people to carry just one essential device when heading out and has successfully transformed a powerful tool into a truly necessary piece of consumer tech.

Denvix's booth also drew numerous influential content creators, who experienced and shared the products with millions of followers, significantly boosting brand visibility. Distributors from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East also expressed strong interest in long-term partnerships, providing new momentum for Denvix's global market growth. Additionally, Denvix has attracted strong interest from industry professionals and business partners, creating numerous opportunities for commercial collaboration.

The successful showcase at CES 2026 represents a key milestone for Denvix, further solidifying its influence in the consumer electronics sector and accelerating its global expansion. Guided by the philosophy "Technology Leads Life, Innovation Defines Mobility," Denvix continues to deliver groundbreaking products and exceptional experiences to consumers worldwide.

Denvix is a pioneering consumer electronics brand, redefining the way people interact with technology through innovative and high-performance products. By integrating cross-industry demands with cutting-edge technology, Denvix delivers solutions that meet the needs of modern consumers and sets new industry standards.

In 2025, Denvix signed Jimmy Butler III as the global brand ambassador and became the official global partner of the Golden State Warriors. Denvix also expanded its presence in motorsports as a sponsor of NASCAR, further demonstrating its commitment to innovation and performance.

