Department of Homeland Security Selects MetTel for Managed Security Services and as Primary Internet Access Provider

MetTel's selection for the DHS Internet Protocol Service – Primary Network EIS task order – is yet another award from a Cabinet-level agency under the General Service Administration's (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. This newest task order follows an award for the Social Security Administration earlier this year. MetTel will provide Mission Essential Functions to DHS, helping to safeguard DHS internal networks and systems against ever-evolving security threats.

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping America safe from threats ranging from aviation and border security to cybersecurity, chemical facility inspections and more. The MetTel awarded DHS-IPS-Primary Network will provide real-time Information Technology and communications operations and support to the DHS throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. The DHS-IPS-Primary Network users employ network data services to support a variety of connectivity, communications, and operational requirements.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had stringent criteria for this internet requirement contractually managed by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization," said Robert Dapkiewicz, General Manager and Senior Vice President of MetTel Federal. "MetTel was the lowest cost to the government with a fully compliant technical proposal, which is especially important because the government has an ever-growing need to secure high performing communications technology at the best price. This, and all of our wins, past and future, are built on the foundation put in place by our federal practice's founder, the late Diana Gowen."

As part of the contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, MetTel will provide:

Internet Protocol Service at multiple locations at bandwidth capacity of up to 10 gigabits per second.

A Managed Security Service solution.

Access to the MetTel EIS Federal Portal delivering to DHS real-time visibility to the latest technology to monitor, access reporting and performance details on the Internet Protocol Services delivered via the MetTel network.

MetTel has a rapidly expanding Federal practice. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with a range of Federal and local government clients, including the City of Phoenix, The United States Marine Corps, The Pentagon and the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information, visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957



SOURCE MetTel

Related Links

https://www.mettel.net

