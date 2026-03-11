NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions, announced today that nationwide retirement of copper infrastructure has reached a tipping point, with organizations across the public and private sectors racing to protect essential voice and data services by converting their expiring landlines. As legacy landlines disappear, MetTel's POTS Transformation has emerged as a market–leading solution—delivering a seamless, cost–effective, and future–ready replacement for aging copper lines.

MetTel POTS Transformation Saves Expiring Business Landlines as Telecom Carriers Retire Copper Infrastructure Nationwide

Provided as a fully managed service, MetTel is deploying POTS Transformation at thousands of locations per month across the public and private sectors. Six of the largest U.S. national and regional telecommunications carriers and cable companies offer MetTel's solution as their own through channel agreements to transition their business and government customers from their expiring landlines.

In government & education:

The U.S. Postal Service has installed over 17,000 units to extend and future proof communications in post offices across America

Major government agencies that support retirees and veterans use POTS Transformation to lower communication costs by up to 30%

Several large universities including both state and private, Ivy League institutions are adopting POTS Transformation to digitize voice connectivity and drive cost efficiencies

In business:

Extra Space Storage, the largest storage operator in North America with more than 2,300 locations, has adopted POTS Transformation across its coast-to-coast footprint

Several national healthcare providers use POTS Transformation to support their emergency and specialty lines including FAX (for HIPPA compliance), elevators and fire alarms

A national fitness brand is using POTS Transformation for voice connectivity at more than 800 locations

National retailer JCPenney relies on the solution for its specialty and emergency lines at 600+ retail locations throughout the country

One of the largest waste and recycling management companies uses POTS Transformation to connect its hundreds of facilities

A leading security company relies on POTS Transformation to secure its nearly 2,000 emergency and specialty lines

"MetTel's POTS Transformation solution, based on DataRemote's Pots in a Box (PIAB), has emerged as the number one solution and new standard in the market with market penetration across government and commercial industries, including adoption by our peers and competitors in the telecommunications industry," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "As we mark MetTel's 30th anniversary this year, we take pride in the market-leading option of our POTS Transformation solution."

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

