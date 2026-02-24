NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, announced a new POTS Transformation solution with the integration of DataRemote's innovative 90X1 POTS IN A BOX® (PIAB) with MetTel's Gartner recognized managed network services. This new technology, enhanced by a strategic partnership with DataRemote, provides businesses with a fully certified, seamless, cost-effective, and future-proof alternative to legacy copper lines for critical voice and data services.

Key advancements in the new solution include:

MetTel Announces Innovative New POTS Transformation Solution with DataRemotes POTS IN A BOX Technology

Expanded Alarm Coverage with UL Compliance – UL-864 compliance demonstrates DataRemote's commitment to going above and beyond industry standards for telecommunications equipment. UL-864 certification for the DataRemote 90X1 is a significant milestone for DataRemote PIAB line replacement offering enhanced safety, compliance, performance, and reliability for critical communications during emergencies, especially for replacing traditional POTS lines serving alarm equipment.

– UL-864 compliance demonstrates DataRemote's commitment to going above and beyond industry standards for telecommunications equipment. UL-864 certification for the DataRemote 90X1 is a significant milestone for DataRemote PIAB line replacement offering enhanced safety, compliance, performance, and reliability for critical communications during emergencies, especially for replacing traditional POTS lines serving alarm equipment. 5G with 4G Fallback on a multicarrier cellular radio to ensuring greater speed, coverage and reliability.

on a multicarrier cellular radio to ensuring greater speed, coverage and reliability. Multi Carrier Performance-Based Failover monitors network performance (e.g., packet loss, latency and jitter) and radio signal parameters (e.g., signal strength, quality and noise ratio) and dynamically changes carriers when performance falls below configurable thresholds, optimizing performance by navigating around network congestion and degraded signals.

monitors network performance (e.g., packet loss, latency and jitter) and radio signal parameters (e.g., signal strength, quality and noise ratio) and dynamically changes carriers when performance falls below configurable thresholds, optimizing performance by navigating around network congestion and degraded signals. Patented Power Output to keep third party devices running during a loss of primary power enhancing reliability during emergencies.

to keep third party devices running during a loss of primary power enhancing reliability during emergencies. Expanded Battery Backup for up to 48 hours of standby power in case of an outage.

for up to 48 hours of standby power in case of an outage. Nationwide Coverage with multicarrier certification and Starlink compatibility.

As traditional copper networks reach their end-of-life, businesses face escalating costs and declining service quality. Estimates range from 14 to 30 million copper lines overall remaining in the U.S alone. MetTel's newest POTS Transformation solution, powered by DataRemote's PIAB, offers a robust and reliable alternative that ensures business continuity and unlocks significant advantages while providing a seamless transition, future-proof technology and all of the benefits of a fully managed service.

"POTS Transformation is sweeping the nation with thousands of new installations at commercial enterprises and government facilities every month," said Marshall Aronow, CEO and Founder of MetTel. "By expanding our solution to increase compatibility and add 5G performance, MetTel and DataRemote are making the decision to transition from copper easier, more impactful and more cost-effective for business and government customers."

The DateRemote's 90X1 PIAB is a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with MetTel's robust network infrastructure. Its advanced features ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, including fax machines, alarm systems, elevator lines, and point-of-sale terminals, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes and industries and is fully TAA compliant.

While the 5G-enabled 90X1 has higher bandwidth for data intensive applications such as Fixed Wireless Access, global radio capability for international deployments, and LTE failover where 5G is unavailable, MetTel also offers a lower-cost 4G-only 90X2 variant with many of the same features designed strictly for POTS replacement.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

Media Contacts:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel