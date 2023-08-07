Department of Justice Signals Increased Focus on Web Accessibility with Proposed Rule Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Years of collaboration culminate in monumental rule directly linking web accessibility with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, announces its support for the Department of Justice's recently published notice of proposed rulemaking on website accessibility under Title II of the ADA. The rule will help ensure people with disabilities have equal access to web content and mobile apps by accelerating efforts to close the digital accessibility gap and heightening the need for government agencies to resolve existing barriers through the implementation of mature accessibility technology and strategy.

"This is a critical step in the push for online equality," said Tony Coelho, the primary sponsor of the ADA and a member of AudioEye's board of directors. "We've made huge strides in accessibility in the physical world, and this proposed rule will help accelerate efforts to ensure equal participation in the digital world."

This new rule will provide government agencies with much-needed clarity on accessibility requirements for websites and mobile apps, helping ensure that all Americans can use web and mobile apps to access online services and obtain information, such as filing a police report, attending a virtual town hall, filing taxes, or applying for state benefits programs.

"The Internet was in its infancy when the ADA was signed into law in 1990. Tony Coelho and those who passed the ADA have always believed that Internet accessibility belongs under the Act, and the recent proposal by the Justice Department is a critical step toward making the Internet accessible to everyone," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "The proposed enforcement will help create additional urgency for governments to prioritize inclusive digital experiences for people of all abilities so that they can participate in their communities and perform civic duties."

Key points of the proposal in the notice include:

State and local governments must adopt the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Version 2.1, Level AA as the technical standard to follow.

Government web content and mobile apps would fall under this proposal, expanding coverage to include apps provided for government services and programs.

This rule would apply to public schools, community colleges, and public universities as well as state and local police departments.

With a combination of AI-driven automation and expert audits from members of the disability community, AudioEye already works with over 900 government organizations and school districts to quickly understand compliance gaps, fix accessibility issues on their site, and develop a plan to deliver ongoing compliance. AudioEye's recent enterprise-grade technology announcements are poised to deliver the scale and maturity governments will need to achieve compliance.

