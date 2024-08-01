Depot Connect International Appoints Christopher Synek as CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International ("DCI"), a leading provider in the tank container services industry, today announced that Christopher Synek has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective September 3, 2024. Mr. Synek will also join DCI's Board of Directors.

Mr. Synek has 35 years of professional experience and has served as a senior executive at global organizations across the logistics, transportation, industrial and environmental services industries. His executive leadership roles include serving as CEO of Neovia Logistics, a third-party logistics provider; North America President of Transportation for XPO Logistics; and as CEO of Tervita, an energy and environmental waste services company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to DCI," said Dash Lane, Partner at KKR and Board Member at DCI. "Chris has impressive operational, commercial and financial acumen, a strong customer-centric mindset and deep experience taking a Safety First approach to leading companies in achieving their growth potential. He is the right leader for DCI as the Company delivers on its commitment to be the leading one-stop solution for a comprehensive range of bulk liquids logistics, tank container and transportation services that empower the safe and efficient movement of essential products and meet the evolving needs of its global customers."

"With its global network, accomplished team and unwavering commitment to best-in-class service, DCI is well-positioned to continue meeting the needs of customers across diverse business lines," said Mr. Synek. "These attributes, combined with DCI's commitment to environmental, health and safety excellence, will continue to guide the Company into its next chapter. I look forward to working with this talented DCI team as we build on our industry leadership."

Mr. Synek will be based in Tampa at DCI's headquarters.

About Christopher Synek

Mr. Synek is an established senior executive with 35 years of professional experience. During his career, Mr. Synek has successfully led numerous companies and large corporate divisions by executing business strategies to drive growth, enhance customer experience and boost employee engagement.

Highlights of Mr. Synek's senior leadership experience include serving as CEO of Neovia Logistics from 2021 to 2023; President of Transportation, North America for XPO Logistics from 2017 to 2020; and CEO of Tervita from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Republic Services and Cintas.

About Depot Connect International

Depot Connect International is a leading provider of tank services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for tank containers, including cleaning, repairs, maintenance, transport, and storage. With a commitment to excellence, DCI strives to meet the evolving needs of its customers and expand its presence in key markets. For more information, please visit https://www.depotconnect.com/.

