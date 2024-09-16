Depot Connect International Names Fritz Nelson as CFO

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International ("DCI"), a leading provider in the tank container services industry, today announced that Fritz Nelson has been named the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 16, 2024.

"Fritz's extensive financial expertise coupled with his track record of driving efficient growth make him a fantastic addition to our leadership team," said Christopher Synek, Chief Executive Officer at DCI. "I look forward to having him join our organization and am confident that his insights, strategic view and experience at global industrial companies will help drive DCI's continued success."

"DCI's commitments to safety, innovation, operational excellence and customer service set it apart in the industry, and I am excited to contribute to its growth," said Mr. Nelson. "I look forward to working with Chris, the leadership team and all our talented employees to drive financial success and support DCI's mission."

Mr. Nelson will be based in Tampa at DCI's headquarters.

About Fritz Nelson

Mr. Nelson is a distinguished executive with more than three decades of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning and financial management. In his past roles, he successfully led finance teams, implemented robust financial systems and drove initiatives to enhance profitability and support business growth.

Mr. Nelson served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Accuride Corporation from 2018 to 2024. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Acument Global Technologies from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, he held finance positions at companies including Takata, an automotive parts manufacturer, Key Safety Systems, a safety technology company, Eaton Corporation, a power management company, and Breed Technologies, an automotive safety systems provider.

About Depot Connect International

Depot Connect International is a leading provider of tank services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for tank containers, including cleaning, repairs, maintenance, transport, and storage. With a commitment to excellence, DCI strives to meet the evolving needs of its clients and expand its presence in key markets. For more information, please visit https://www.depotconnect.com/ .

