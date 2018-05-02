Deputy AG Rosenstein, SEC Chairman Clayton to Keynote 4th Annual Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- It was announced today that the fourth annual Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum will be held on Wednesday, May 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the global headquarters of Bloomberg L.P. in New York City. The event convenes senior leaders from government, law firms and corporate legal departments to discuss legal, business, regulatory issues that are impacting the profession. For the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum's full agenda and to request an invitation, please visit https://www.bna.com/leadership-forum/.

The forum begins with a keynote interview of SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who will discuss the latest agency priorities for trading, markets, and enforcement, including new challenges posed by cryptocurrency and ICOs. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's afternoon keynote address will focus on expectations for corporate conduct, anti-money laundering, and anti-corruption efforts of multinationals. Other panels will explore how counsel are managing multijurisdictional investigations, new considerations for self-reporting, and the application of emerging legal technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"At this year's Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum, we've convened some of the top names in law who will provide their perspectives on how legal counsel—and their clients and organizations—can adapt and thrive in a complex global regulatory environment," said Scott Mozarsky, President, Bloomberg Law. "In addition to exploring the myriad of complex and evolving issues facing legal industry leaders, the event will offer attorneys guidance regarding the technologies, tools, and strategies they can utilize to mitigate risk and successfully navigate these challenges."

Featured speakers include:

Lanny Breuer , Partner and Vice Chair, Covington & Burling

, Partner and Vice Chair, Covington & Burling Andrew Ceresney , Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton and former Director of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission

, Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton and former Director of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission Marcy Cohen , Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer, ING Americas

, Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer, David Johnson , Assistant Chief, FCPA Unit, U.S. Department of Justice

, Assistant Chief, FCPA Unit, U.S. Department of Justice Noah Perlman , ‎Global Head of Financial Crimes, Morgan Stanley

, ‎Global Head of Financial Crimes, Morgan Stanley Julie Jordan , Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell

, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell Jonathan Rusch , SVP, Head of Anti-Bribery & Corruption Governance, Wells Fargo

, SVP, Head of Anti-Bribery & Corruption Governance, Wells Fargo Zoe Strickland , Managing Director, Global Chief Privacy Officer, JPMorgan Chase

, Managing Director, Global Chief Privacy Officer, JPMorgan Chase Karen Yen , Global Head of Litigation, UBS Group AG

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum at #LegalForum. Lead sponsors of the event are Deloitte, Epiq, Globalization Partners, Mindcrest, Navigant, and Quislex. Associate sponsors are EisnerAmper, Fulcrum GT, HighQ, and Integreon.

