Derby Day Benefit Hosted by HOLMANS USA and AUI Inc. Raising Funds for the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your Derby hat or bowtie and get ready for a spectacular event! Join us for an unforgettable afternoon filled with excitement as we gather to watch the Kentucky Derby horse race live on screen. Enjoy an afternoon of live music, casino games, cigars, Mint Juleps, whisky sampling, southern desserts, and charcuterie. Prizes will be awarded for the best hat or best dressed, participate in raffles for a chance to win prizes, and bid on exclusive items in both silent and live auctions.

Together, as a community, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer. Join us on Saturday May 4th at Salt Yard West from 1:00 - 5:30 PM while also enjoying the 150th run of the Kentucky Derby.

All net proceeds from Derby Day Benefit will support the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation - a New Mexico nonprofit whose mission is to support the non-medical financial needs of patients battling cancer. New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation's Executive Director Tim Tokarski states, "Very few people in New Mexico are prepared for the financial disruption that occurs with a cancer diagnosis and they may struggle to keep food on the table, gas in the car and even a roof over the head. We are committed to patients at the New Mexico Cancer Center with the support that allows the greatest opportunity to complete treatment, heal, and once again become engaged members of their community. The opportunity to partner with HOLMANS USA and AUI Inc. is a privilege and will have a lasting impact at a time when our neighbors are most in need".

"HOLMANS USA and AUI Inc. of Albuquerque have a history of working together to help those in need. We're honored to be working with the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation," said John Santoru, President, and CEO of HOLMANS USA. "Cancer affects everyone. There are so many lives and stories that are impacted by it. HOLMANS wants to help people while fighting this disease and offering support to the NMCCF is one of the best ways to do that. The Derby Day Benefit is an extraordinary way to enjoy the greatest two minutes in sports, while making a difference in the lives of those battling cancer."

The Derby Day Benefit will be held at Salt Yard West of Albuquerque, located at 3700 Ellison Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.

Derby Day Benefit sponsors include: HOLMANS USA, AUI inc., ISHC, Salt Yard West, KRQE, Graze Craze, Pelican's.

For more information, to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit: bit.ly/derbydaynm2024

You may also visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for "Derby Day" in Albuquerque.

Media Contact: Ashley Romero

[email protected]

505-221-7886

