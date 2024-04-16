PRESBYTERIAN HEALTH PLAN AND NEW MEXICO ONCOLOGY HEMATOLOGY CONSULTANTS PARTNER ON NEW CONTRACT TO EXPAND ACCESS TO CARE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presbyterian Health Plan (PHP) and New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd. (NMOHC) are pleased to announce a new contract effective April 1, 2024, that expands access to care for oncology patients and those seeking specialty services in New Mexico.

This agreement eliminates the need for NMOHC patients with PHP insurance to travel to other locations for covered services. Patients can now receive necessary treatments, such as infusions, directly during their regular doctor's visit at NMOHC facilities.

"This improved access allows patients to receive essential care more conveniently," explains Dr. Barbara McAneny, CEO of New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd. "Our comprehensive practice offers a wide range of services, including oncology, pulmonology, urology, ENT, rheumatology, and general surgery, all under one roof."

"We have worked closely with NMOHC on a contract solution that we think benefits the people we jointly serve," said Brandon Fryar, president of Presbyterian Health Plan. "This approach adds convenience and flexibility for our patients and members."

About Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services exists to improve the health of patients, members and the communities we serve. Presbyterian is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system of nine hospitals, a statewide health plan and a growing multi-specialty medical group. Founded in New Mexico in 1908, it is the state's largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees.

About New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd

New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants has provided cancer care since 1987 at New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque and at the Gallup Cancer Center since 2007. Radiation therapy and infusions are provided at both New Mexico Cancer Center locations and imaging and laboratory services at the Albuquerque location. Health Specialists of New Mexico is a division of NMOHC that includes pulmonary, urology, rheumatology, ENT and general surgery specialists at our Lang office in Albuquerque.

Media Contact:

Presbyterian: [email protected]

NMOHC: [email protected]

SOURCE NM Oncology Hematology Consultants