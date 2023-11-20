Dr. Roland Gerencer as Physician of Excellence by Inspire Institute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gerencer, an Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon at Health Specialists of New Mexico, a noncancer division of New Mexico Cancer Center, has been recognized as a Physician of Excellence by the Inspire Institute Excellence Committee. The Inspire Excellence Program recognizes physicians and their teams who demonstrate their commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes.

Excellence recognition is based on three aspects:

Expertise: Dr. Gerencer is a highly skilled and experienced physician who is recognized for his expertise in his field. He is board-certified in Otolaryngology and has published research articles in peer-reviewed journals. On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 , he will be the first doctor, in New Mexico , to reach 300 Inspire implants.

Clinical outcomes: Dr. Gerencer achieves excellent clinical outcomes for his patients. He uses the latest evidence-based practices and ensures that his patients receive the highest quality of care.

"I am honored to be recognized as a Physician of Excellence by the Inspire Institute," said Dr. Gerencer, "I am passionate about providing my patients with the best possible care, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in their lives."

The Inspire Excellence Program is a prestigious recognition that is awarded to the top 1% of all implant surgeons internationally each year. Dr. Gerencer's recognition is a testament to his dedication to excellence and his commitment to providing their patients with the highest quality of care.

About Health Specialists of New Mexico

Health Specialists of New Mexico is an independent, multi-disciplinary, multi-site practice operated by New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd. providing personalized, patient-centered care. Over time, like-minded physicians joined, forming a trusted multispecialty practice offering comprehensive care under one roof. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional healthcare, embracing innovation, and providing tailored treatment plans for each patient.

