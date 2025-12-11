DermRays Introduces the World's First VCSEL Diode Laser Hair Removal Device, Marking the Biggest Breakthrough in At-Home Beauty in Over a Decade

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a leader in optical beauty technology, today announced a major advancement in the home-use hair removal industry with the upcoming launch of the DermRays V8S Enhanced Edition. Protected by a European Union Invention Patent, this device is the first at-home hair removal solution to utilize VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) diode laser technology. This launch marks the most significant technological leap in home-use diode laser hair removal in over a decade.

DermRays: Patented Diode Laser Hiar Removal For Home Use

The V8S Enhanced Edition will debut soon on a major crowdfunding platform, offering early adopters access to clinic-grade laser performance at home.

Correcting a Decade of Confusion: True 810nm Laser vs. IPL

For years, the consumer market has been dominated by devices marketed as "laser," even though many of them actually rely on IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology. Unlike a true laser, IPL emits broad-spectrum light that is absorbed by both the skin and the hair, which limits the precision and efficiency of treatment.

"IPL lacks the selectivity and efficiency of a true laser," said a DermRays product engineering spokesperson. "The 810nm diode wavelength, recognized by dermatologists as the Gold Standard for permanent hair reduction, targets melanin in the follicle with precision. IPL scatters energy, which limits how much power can be safely delivered."

Although the FDA clearly distinguishes between "Laser" and "IPL," mislabeling in the market remains widespread. Many consumers still believe they are buying true laser devices when they are not. DermRays aims to restore clarity by introducing the first VCSEL-powered at-home diode laser solution.

A Breakthrough Beyond Existing Laser Devices

Only a few true diode laser devices exist today. Additionally, a device sold by a leading global beauty technology brand is manufactured by DermRays and utilizes DermRays' licensed patented technology. This underscores DermRays' position as a global leader in optical beauty manufacturing.

Earlier generations of diode laser devices had extremely small treatment windows, making full-body sessions slow and limiting consumer adoption. The V8S Enhanced Edition overcomes these limitations with high-density 810nm diode laser output across a larger treatment window, significantly improving efficiency and usability for home users.

DermRays Solves the Industry's Longstanding Technical Challenge

The V8S Enhanced Edition introduces a new generation of diode laser performance made possible by VCSEL architecture. Key benefits include:

Delivers High Energy Across a Large Window

Unlike earlier devices that had to reduce energy output to increase treatment size, DermRays maintains high-density 810nm laser power across a significantly larger window. This dramatically cuts total treatment time.

Targets Hair Follicles With Precision

The 810nm wavelength penetrates deeper to directly target hair follicles, delivering results that IPL devices struggle to achieve, especially on coarse or stubborn hair.

Ensures Comfort With Advanced Cooling

A next-generation ice-cooling system reduces heat sensation and minimizes the "rubber band snap" feeling associated with professional lasers, improving comfort for home users.

Safety and Regulatory Integrity

DermRays has received FDA clearance, confirming the device meets strict safety and performance requirements for home-use medical lasers. Combined with VCSEL diode technology, the V8S Enhanced Edition brings true medical-grade innovation into a consumer-friendly form.

"This is not just an upgrade to home-use devices," the spokesperson added. "It is a major correction in the industry. Consumers deserve transparency and technology that performs as promised. With VCSEL diode laser power, we are finally bridging the gap between professional clinics and at-home treatment."

Availability

The DermRays V8S Enhanced Edition will be available for pre-order exclusively through a leading crowdfunding platform. Consumers can join the official waitlist to receive early access updates and launch rewards.

About DermRays

DermRays is a global innovator in home-use medical and beauty laser technology. Supported by a dedicated optical research center, DermRays holds multiple international invention patents and serves as the manufacturer behind several world-class beauty technology brands. The company is committed to delivering transparency, safety, and professional-grade results to at-home users.

