DermRays Leads the Revolution in Home Hair Removal Devices, Set to Replace Cheap IPL

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 31, 2024 -- DermRays, a leading innovator in skincare technology, is proud to announce its latest breakthrough, spearheading a revolution in home hair removal devices with the introduction of advanced laser technology designed to replace cheap IPL alternatives. This announcement comes as DermRays celebrates its 12th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey.

1. Brand Story

The company gained fame for designing light therapy chambers for the Kardashian family, aiding in body contouring and recovery, as reported by the Daily Mail. Recently, DermRays has been recognized by VOGUE and Harper's BAZAAR for its superior hair removal products.

The precursor to LOTUXS LASER LIMITED, known as DARMOPTIK GMBH, was established in Dusseldorf, Germany. Initially, the focus was on developing medical-grade equipment for professional clinics. Concurrently, the company began its venture into the research and design of the first-generation home-use 810nm laser hair removal device, marking the start of LOTUXS's dedication to providing solutions for both clinical and consumer needs.

Founded by Dr. Yang Lin, LOTUXS LASER LIMITED was established to specialize in the production of advanced beauty equipment, marking a new era in the beauty tech industry in 2012. LOTUXS launched website DermRays.com , marking the commencement of retailing proprietary products directly to consumers in 2023.

Unlike most medical laser companies, our designs are created from scratch, resulting in highly customized and cost-effective solutions. Our independently designed laser chips feature high efficiency and stability, providing a strong foundation for exceptional laser device performance. Currently, our products, including the PowerSculp body contouring device, Artemis hair removal device, TitanPico picosecond laser device, and dermrays home-use laser hair removal device , are available in over 120 countries, receiving positive market feedback.

Representative Technological Breakthroughs

810nm Laser Hair Removal Device (Artemis): Through continuous research and technological advancements, we successfully increased the power of our hair removal device from 300W to 2000W, achieving more efficient laser hair removal. This marks a significant breakthrough in hair removal technology, positioning us among the leading laser hair removal device manufacturers in China.

1064nm Laser Body Contouring Device (PowerSculp): FDA-certified in 2019, PowerSculp showcases our leading position and exceptional quality in the laser body contouring field.

Picosecond Laser Device (TitanPico): With an output pulse width reaching true picosecond levels at 450ps, TitanPico effectively avoids thermal damage. The same treatment handle can achieve 532nm and 1064nm laser outputs. Additionally, a more efficient cooling system with a cooling capacity of up to 600W, and synchronous switching between the main and secondary screens, elevate the device's performance to the top level in the domestic market.

Production Quality System/Standards

We operate under the ISO 13485 medical device quality management system, ensuring our beauty devices meet high-quality and safety standards throughout the production process, from design and development to production, installation, and service.

Professional R&D Team

Our team of over 20 experts spans software, hardware, process, design, art, and mechanical fields. The core team has 30 years of experience in diode laser development and market promotion.

2. Anniversary Month Specials

As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, we are overwhelmed by the warm wishes and testimonials from our loyal customers. In August, DermRays will celebrate its anniversary month with a site-wide promotion, offering $120 off on all products for a whole month. Join the global celebration and enjoy premium skincare solutions at unbeatable prices.

3. DermRays' Mission and Vision

DermRays is dedicated to addressing the challenges of permanent hair removal for individuals of all skin tones. Our mission is to make advanced skincare technology inclusive, safe, and effective for everyone.

4. Dermrays Home-use Laser Hair Removal Devices

DermRays currently offers three laser hair removal devices and one laser skin rejuvenation device. Each product is designed with specific user needs in mind:

DermRays V6S : The world's only home-use 1064nm laser hair removal device, perfect for dark skin. Salon-grade 1064nm diode laser, FDA-cleared. Clinically proven for 82% hair reduction in 8 weeks. Full body treatment in just 15 mins including face, underarms, legs, bikini line.etc. Priced at $599 .

: The world's only home-use 1064nm laser hair removal device, perfect for dark skin. Salon-grade 1064nm diode laser, FDA-cleared. Clinically proven for 82% hair reduction in 8 weeks. Full body treatment in just 15 mins including face, underarms, legs, bikini line.etc. Priced at . DermRays V8S : 4X larger treatment windows than other laser, 27J ultra high energy, faster results. 4.5X more energy than leading IPL devices. Suitable for 1-5 skin tones, offering efficient and painless hair removal. High-performance laser hair removal, 97% users recommend. FDA-cleared for safe and effective use. Priced at $599 .

: 4X larger treatment windows than other laser, 27J ultra high energy, faster results. 4.5X more energy than leading IPL devices. Suitable for 1-5 skin tones, offering efficient and painless hair removal. High-performance laser hair removal, 97% users recommend. FDA-cleared for safe and effective use. Priced at . DermRays V4S : FDA-cleared 810nm diode laser hair removal, 3.5X more energy than leading IPL devices. A budget-friendly option without compromising on quality. 15 mins full body treatment including face, underarms, legs, bikini line.etc. Priced at $499 .

: FDA-cleared 810nm diode laser hair removal, 3.5X more energy than leading IPL devices. A budget-friendly option without compromising on quality. 15 mins full body treatment including face, underarms, legs, bikini line.etc. Priced at . DermRays S5: Laser skin rejuvenation device, targeting the signs of ageing, redness, hyperpigmentation, scars and blemishes. All-in-One 1064nm home laser solves your multiple facial skin concerns and suitable for all skin tones. FDA-cleared, no pain, downtime or irritation. Treats Priced at $599 .

6. Global Expansion Plans

DermRays is dedicated to reaching a global audience. Our products are currently available on our global site, European site, Amazon shop [American, France, Japan ] . We are planning to expand the shop to Germany, Italy, and Spain, further expanding our reach and accessibility.

All products will be available for purchase starting August 1st, 2024. For more information, visit https://www.dermrays.com/

