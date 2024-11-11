DermRays Revolutionizing At-Home Laser Hair Removal with Innovative New Products

Nov 11, 2024

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation grows around DermRays' latest developments, industry insiders are abuzz with speculation about the future direction of the company's product line. Whether through a potential upgrade to the V8S Pro, a specially-designed device for men, or the integration of three wavelengths (755nm, 810nm, and 1064nm) into a single device, DermRays is poised to redefine the at-home laser hair removal market once again. Each innovation would represent a major advancement, bringing medical-grade laser technology directly into the hands of consumers.

With over 12 years in the industry, DermRays has, over the last two years, expanded into the home laser device market, driven by a dedication to providing salon-quality results at home. Their global reach spans from research and development in Germany to marketing operations in Hong Kong and manufacturing in China. This strategic footprint supports their commitment to leveraging advanced technology and expert knowledge for unparalleled results. Discover more about their story at https://www.dermrays.com/pages/about-us.

Committed to making premium laser devices accessible, DermRays celebrates every shopping season with exclusive discounts. This Veterans Day, November 11-15th, 2024, DermRays will offer $110 OFF sitewide, combining our signature quality with unmatched affordability to honor our customers' needs.

DermRays remains dedicated to innovating for superior user experiences worldwide.

