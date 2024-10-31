DermRays Set to Launch New Men's Hair Removal Device Summer 2025

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays is excited to announce a groundbreaking addition to its product line aimed specifically at male users. Set to launch in the summer of 2025, the new men's hair removal device will feature an entirely new design and upgraded functionalities tailored to meet the unique grooming needs of men. This innovative product reflects DermRays' commitment to enhancing user experience and providing effective solutions for a diverse customer base.

As more men express interest in hair removal, DermRays has taken proactive steps based on customer feedback to develop this cutting-edge device. This decision marks a significant breakthrough in the at-home laser hair removal market, ensuring that men can achieve salon-quality results in the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to this exciting news, DermRays is also currently running a Thanksgiving promotion from November 1-10th, 2024, offering $120 OFF sitewide. This special event allows customers to explore the range of DermRays products while enjoying substantial savings.

Stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming men's hair removal device, and don't miss out on the Thanksgiving promotion, where you can take advantage of these incredible offers and start your journey toward smoother skin. DermRays remains dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting the standard for effective, at-home laser hair removal solutions.

Media Contact:

Facebook: @dermraysofficial

Instagram: @dermrays_global

YouTube: @DermRays

TikTok: @dermrays.official

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DermRays