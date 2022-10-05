Deron Weston Named Leader of Deloitte's US Banking and Capital Markets Sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Deron Weston has been named national sector leader for banking and capital markets, a strategic focus area within the organization's financial services industry practice.

In this role, Weston, a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP, will be responsible for leading the U.S. banking and capital markets practice, which helps organizations develop and implement strategies that address regulatory reform, technological complexity, competitive dynamics and market moves.

Weston has more than 30 years in the banking industry and 20 years of experience at Deloitte and has advised numerous domestic and international banking clients on strategic issues such as channel strategies; operating model design; M&A operational integration; system implementations; organizational and process design; and regulatory/compliance remediation. Weston has held the role of Deloitte Consulting LLP's banking and capital markets sector leader, where he managed significant revenue growth and led strategic transformation across the practice, and he will retain this role.

"The banking and capital markets industry is going through tremendous change, and I'm proud to help our clients through this transformation," Weston said. "With the future of financial services rapidly taking shape, we are excited to help financial services organizations aspire to a higher bottom line."

Deloitte's banking and capital markets practice provides a breadth of services, including: strategy; M&A; finance risk and capital transformation; data and analytics; customer lifecycle; and technology, operations and cyber, to clients in the retail banking; wealth management; payments; corporate and investment banking; transaction banking; and market infrastructure segments.

"Deron has strong relationships across the banking and capital markets industry and will play a key role in delivering Deloitte's strong capabilities to our financial services clients," said Monica O'Reilly, vice chair and U.S. financial services industry leader for Deloitte LLP. "We have an incredible opportunity to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions for our clients as the industry continues to evolve."

