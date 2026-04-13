Des Moines Welcomes New Autism Therapy Clinic for Families with Young Children

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, April 14 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 475 Southwest 5th Street in Des Moines, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"At Caravel, our mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "We do this by bringing our specialized teams into communities where families have lacked access to high-quality care. We offer early screening and diagnosis, along with customized ABA therapy programs that help children reach their full potential. By investing in communities like Des Moines, we make it easier for parents to find resources for their children."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children in on the autism spectrum. "The best possible scenario for a child on the spectrum is having the opportunity to enroll in a quality ABA therapy program in the early developmental years," explained Caravel's Clinic Director Alexis Alvarez, M.A., BCBA, LBA. "Our newest clinic means that children with autism in our community will achieve better outcomes and enjoy happier lives."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 515-679-6737 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health