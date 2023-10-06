Desalination Market to grow by USD 8.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Acciona SA, Aquatech International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., and more among key companies - Technavi

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The desalination market is expected to grow by USD 8.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water are notably driving the desalination market. However, factors such as high costs in initial investment of desalination plants may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Technology (Membrane and Thermal), Application (Municipal, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (Middle East and Africa, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the desalination market including Acciona SA, Aquatech International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Biwater Holdings Ltd., Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferrovial SA, IDE Water Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Osmoflo Water Management Pty. Ltd., Poseidon Water LLC, ProMinent GmbH, Sacyr SA, TEMAK SA, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Webuild, and Hyflux Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desalination Market 2023-2027

Desalination Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Biwater Holdings Ltd. - The company offers desalination through advanced water purification systems, incorporating membrane treatment technologies to develop new indirect and direct potable reuse plants that can treat and reuse wastewater for potable consumption.

Desalination Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By Technology

The water desalination market share growth by the membrane segment will be significant during the forecast period. It will be suitable for areas with excessive water pressure and low energy resources. RO, electrodialysis, electrodialysis reversal process, nanofiltration, and others are the most important techniques involved in this segment. Under high pressures, membrane technology is used to transport water via a permeable membrane. The performance of membranes and the pretreatment process have improved because of recent advances in energy recovery systems. Moreover, the efficiency of membrane technologies has been increased due to advances in materials research, which enable it to operate at low pressure and thus reduce energy consumption. The uniformity and the formation of pores in membranes are a result of these advances. The most suitable material for separation in this sector is the RO membrane. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By Geography

Middle East and Africa are estimated to contribute 60% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the fact that many countries lack sufficient freshwater resources and high investment capacity to exploit desalination techniques to meet the growing demand for drinking water. The region has some areas of aridity, including the Middle East and Northern Africa , which have populations over 70% along their coasts. For problems caused by the scarcity of fresh water, desalination provides a sustainable solution. In addition, the number of projects to build desalination plants in the Middle East and Mediterranean Sea Region is increasing, due to low rainfall and extreme climatic conditions. In view of its access to low-cost fossil fuel, the cogeneration of energy and water supply facilities as well as high seawater availability, thermal desalination technology is expected to become the most widely adopted technology in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Desalination Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist desalination market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the desalination market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the desalination market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of desalination market companies

