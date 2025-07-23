Desay Battery Unveils Proactive-Safety-Focused Energy Storage Technologies

CHANGSHA, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, held its mass production launch event in Changsha, China. The event showcased a new generation of proactive safety battery cells and systems, UPS 2.0, and Data Center Energy Integration: Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution marking a key milestone in Desay's mission for high-performance, safety-first technologies, bolstered by a series of strategic partnership signings aimed at accelerating regional energy structure transformation.

iMAGE1

At the event's core was Desay Battery's renewed commitment to safety, which has long been the foundation of its innovation and growth. Company President Leon Cheng emphasized that safety is a top priority in product design and system architecture. Through advancements in digitalization, modularization, and intelligent manufacturing, Desay enhances battery performance while ensuring reliability and cost-efficiency. Cheng highlighted that the company's commitment to the global energy transition is grounded in delivering safe, high-quality solutions that are built to last.

Desay Battery's innovative safety battery cells and system highlight the company's commitment to safety. Utilizing advanced smart manufacturing and rigorous quality control, these cutting-edge cells offer exceptional resistance to high temperatures and overcharging. Proprietary pressure sensing technology enables real-time health monitoring, while AI-driven predictive modeling provides rapid risk alerts and precise lifespan forecasts. Additionally, material-informed designs improve energy efficiency and durability, demonstrating Desay's dedication to proactive safety through both intrinsic and active protection mechanisms.

Also unveiled was UPS 2.0, which utilizes high-discharge 8C-rate battery cells and provides emergency backup of up to 300KVA for 10 minutes. The Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution offers a competitive LCOE of RMB 0.25/kWh, enabling data centers to save up to 79% on peak electricity costs.

Yu Qingjiao, Secretary-General of Zhongguancun New-Battery Technology-Innovation-Alliance, commended Desay Battery's new products for addressing critical safety concerns and establishing benchmarks in lifecycle protection and integration. He described the release as an industry model that aligns with national priorities for technological safety and performance enhancement.

Recognizing that energy storage safety requires systemic collaboration, Desay Battery brought together industry experts at the event to explore the future of storage technologies, value-chain integration, and innovation-driven safety.

With its end-to-end solution capabilities and extensive design expertise, Desay Battery continues to serve global energy storage leaders with tailored lithium battery solutions. Its recent inclusion in BloombergNEF's 2025 Q2 Energy Storage Tier 1 further affirms its standing as a globally recognized energy storage innovator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736921/iMAGE1.jpg