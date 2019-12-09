DeSean Jackson Partners With The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation To Donate $10,000 To Support Top Prospects Baseball, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation announced today it is awarding Top Prospects Baseball facility in Los Angeles a $10,000 Sports Matter grant in partnership with pro football player DeSean Jackson, an ambassador for United Sports Brands – parent company of Shock Doctor, McDavid, and Cutters.

The funds from the Sports Matter grant will be used to purchase new equipment and refurbish the organization's fields where hundreds of inner-city youth athletes continue to learn to play baseball. A Los Angeles native, Jackson learned to play baseball with Top Prospects and is one of the most accomplished athletes in Southern California prep sports history.

"It's really special for me to be able to give back to my hometown and help give kids the opportunity to play sports," said Jackson. "I played a lot of different sports growing up, but most people don't know that I almost played pro baseball. So much of what I do in football comes from what I learned in baseball, and that all started at Top Prospects."

Jackson is the latest pro athlete to give back to his community via The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter program, which has pledged to provide access to sports for one million young athletes by 2024.

"We're thrilled to partner with DeSean and United Sports Brands to provide this Sports Matter grant to Top Prospects Baseball to help more kids have the opportunity to play," said Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "Sports Matter was created because we believe playing sports make people better and we are committed to supporting all youth athletes in need, and this is just one way we are doing that."

Jackson is also working with Shock Doctor, McDavid and Cutters on raising additional support for Top Prospects Baseball through exclusive on-field gear promoted on his Instagram channel today, December 9. This includes a pair of custom cleats that Jackson will unveil live supporting The DICK'S Foundation's Sports Matter program. For more information on the gear, visit DeSean's Instagram channel.

"We are honored to make this donation with DeSean and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation," said Michael Magerman, President/CEO of United Sports Brands. "I've watched DeSean as a star on the football field for years, and to see him do this with an eye for the future of sports and young people in his community tells me a lot about who he is."

Since 2014, DICK'S and the DICK'S Foundation have pledged more than $100 million to support youth sports teams and leagues in need. The Sports Matter program strives to increase awareness for the growing issue of underfunded youth athletics nationwide and provide much-needed support through equipment, uniform and monetary donations.

For more information on Sports Matter, visit SportsMatter.org.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is an exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

Contact DICK'S Sporting Goods: press@dcsg.com

About United Sports Brands

United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products designed to help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high performance glove grip technology; and NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility and performance gear. United Sports Brands is also a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, please visit www.Unitedspb.com .

Contact United Sports Brands: emiller@unitedspb.com

