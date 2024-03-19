Golf Galaxy Launches "Better Your Bag" Sweepstakes, Offering an All-Expenses Paid Golf Trip for Two to Scotland

Sweepstakes is supported by a new creative campaign and seeks to help golfers upgrade their game this Spring

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Golf Galaxy , the premier golf retailer owned by DICK'S Sporting Goods , launched its Better Your Bag sweepstakes, which offers athletes a chance to win an all-expenses paid golf trip to Scotland. Golf Galaxy's industry-leading in-store offerings, designed to improve the athlete's game, are the centerpiece of the sweepstakes.

Now through April 30, 2024, athletes who purchase a TrackMan simulator rental, a club fitting, or a lesson from a PGA Pro at any Golf Galaxy nationwide will be automatically entered to win.

The winner will receive a four night, all-expenses paid trip for two to Scotland, including two rounds of golf (one round at the historic North Berwick Golf Club), $1,500 in spending money, and a $1,000 gift card to Golf Galaxy. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 Golf Galaxy gift card, and the second runner-up will receive a $500 gift card.

"As golf season approaches, Golf Galaxy knows that now is the time to examine all aspects of your game in preparation for a successful year," says Jon Walsh, Director of Brand for Golf. "From upgrading your clubs to the mechanics of your swing, this program encourages our athletes to utilize Golf Galaxy's in-store offerings to grow as a golfer and, simultaneously, enter for a golf trip of a lifetime to showcase your new skills."

The sweepstakes is supported by Golf Galaxy's latest campaign titled, Better Your Bag , which features a lighthearted story about a father-son redemption trip to Scotland. After falling short the first time around, the duo is captured visiting their local Golf Galaxy store for a club fitting, and then shown taking a second, improved shot, at playing the historic North Berwick course. The new creative work was produced in partnership with advertising agency Öpinionated and includes social-first content which can be found on Golf Galaxy's Instagram .

Entrants of the Better Your Bag sweepstakes must be DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members. Those who wish to enter can become a ScoreCard Member at golfgalaxy.com , and then reserve their in-store experience on the Golf Services page. Full sweepstakes details, rules and regulations can be found on the Sweepstakes page of GolfGalaxy.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC helps golfers improve their skills and gain confidence on the course. The specialty golf retailer offers a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, PING, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. The retailer also operates Golf Galaxy Performance Center, a new concept offering golfers of all levels an immersive experience. Additional information can be found on GolfGalaxy.com and on Instagram Facebook and X .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

