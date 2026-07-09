Desert Financial Credit Union Expands Digital Investing Platform

Integrated software provides education and investing options through online banking

PHOENIX, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union has announced the expansion of its Digital Investing platform, introducing new features designed to make investing more accessible for members at every stage of their financial journey, including beginner investors looking to start small and build confidence over time.

Through Desert Financial Digital Investing, members can invest online with flexibility and control, including the ability to purchase fractional shares, allowing them to invest in portions of stocks and exchange-traded funds without needing to buy an entire share. The all-inclusive platform is built into Online Banking and the Desert Financial mobile app.

Fractional shares move with the market like a full share, helping members participate in the market in a self-directed brokerage account. This approach lowers the barrier to entry and makes it easier for members with limited available funds.

"Investing often feels out of reach for many people, especially those who think they need thousands of dollars to get started," said Josh Fadel, managing director of Desert Financial Wealth Management. "Our digital investing tools are designed to meet the needs of every member, whether they're investing for the first time or building long-term wealth.

Desert Financial's Digital Investing platform is built to support informed decision-making, giving members investing education, simulated trading tools that allow users to practice investing using test funds (no real money at risk), and even an AI-powered robo-advisor that automatically invests based on individual's goal and risk tolerance.

Members have the freedom to research, choose investments and learn as they go. With low minimums and an easy-to-use digital experience, the platform supports those who want flexibility and autonomy while growing their financial portfolio.

For more information about Desert Financial and its Digital Investing tools, visit https://www.desertfinancial.com/digitalinvesting.

Brokerage: TAPP Engine Securities, LLC (FINRA/SIPC). Advisory: TE Advisors, LLC (SEC-registered). Information about your broker can be found on FINRA BrokerCheck by clicking https://brokercheck.finra.org/ Member of SIPC. Securities in your account protected up to $500,000. For details, please see https://www.sipc.org. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Not NCUA insured • No credit union guarantee • May lose value

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 87 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and nearly $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

About TAPP Engine

TAPP Engine modernizes capital formation, wealth management, and liquidity infrastructure for credit unions, community financial institutions, and regional financial institutions. Brokerage services are offered through TAPP Engine Securities, LLC. ("TES"). Digital Advisory services and technology offered though TAPP Engine Advisors, LLC ("TEA). To learn more about TAPP Engine, please visit tappengine.com

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union