DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION AWARDS $541,000 TO ARIZONA NONPROFITS

For its 85th anniversary, Desert Financial gave an additional $8,500 to all 26 organizations

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Desert Financial proudly supported Arizona communities with $320,000 in grants to local charities. In honor of the credit union's 85th anniversary, each nonprofit also received an additional $8,500 surprise gift, during an in-person Grant Recognition ceremony on August 16, totaling $541,000 in giving.

This 2024 grant cycle is the largest to date for Desert Financial. With the special anniversary gifts, grant funding this year increased 80% over 2023 and more than doubled the amount awarded in 2022.

Desert Financial Credit Union awards $541,000 to 26 Arizona nonprofits

"Our team is passionate about supporting local nonprofits that focus on education, youth and workforce development in Arizona," said Ron Amstutz, Desert Financial Credit Union executive vice president. "It's a great honor for Desert Financial to celebrate 85 years in business and sharing that success with the community isn't just an honor–it's the right thing to do."

This year's grant recipients, receiving amounts from $7,500 to $15,000 each plus the additional surprise gift of $8,500, are dedicated to making a difference in education, youth and workforce development across Arizona. These nonprofit partners were selected through a formal application and review process.

Charitable organizations receiving grants from Desert Financial in 2024 include:

A New Leaf – $15,000 for early childhood education for low-income children in Phoenix Metro

– for early childhood education for low-income children in Metro Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona – $15,000 for STEM programs for ages 6-17 in Prescott and Prescott Valley

– $15,000 for STEM programs for ages 6-17 in and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – $15,000 for workforce training for teens in Phoenix and Scottsdale

– for workforce training for teens in and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – $15,000 for academic programs in Phoenix and Yuma

– for academic programs in and Candelen – $15,000 for childhood caregiving support in Phoenix Metro

– for childhood caregiving support in Metro Catholic Charities Community Services – $15,000 for tutoring or tuition for unaccompanied refugee minors in central Phoenix

– for tutoring or tuition for unaccompanied refugee minors in central Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix – $15,000 for the Workforce Opportunities program in Phoenix

– for the Workforce Opportunities program in Jobs for Arizona's Graduates – $15,000 for career and college readiness programs

– for career and college readiness programs Laptops 4 Learning – $15,000 for laptops for students in Phoenix Metro

– for laptops for students in Metro Earn to Learn – $15,000 for a matched savings scholarship program in Maricopa County and rural Arizona

– for a matched savings scholarship program in and rural Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center – $15,000 for an inclusive preschool program for children with autism in Phoenix , Tempe , and Scottsdale

– for an inclusive preschool program for children with autism in , , and Tynkertopia – $15,000 for mentoring youth from low-income families in Flagstaff

– for mentoring youth from low-income families in Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters – $15,000 for expanding youth services in Yavapai County

– for expanding youth services in Lowell Observatory – $12,500 for STEAM education for 4th-8th graders on Navajo , Hopi, and Apache nations

– for STEAM education for 4th-8th graders on , Hopi, and nations Save the Family Foundation of Arizona – $12,500 for children's services to halt homelessness in East Valley

– for children's services to halt homelessness in East Valley The Launch Pad Teen Center – $12,500 for workforce development for 16-24-year-olds in Prescott

– for workforce development for 16-24-year-olds in Billy's Place, Inc. – $10,000 for school-based grief support in Maricopa County

– for school-based grief support in Live and Learn – $10,000 for financial literacy training for women in poverty or domestic violence in Maricopa County

– for financial literacy training for women in poverty or domestic violence in Native American Connections – $10,000 for after-school and summer programs in Phoenix

– for after-school and summer programs in Southwest Human Development – $10,000 for early education for 180+ children and support for their families in Phoenix

– for early education for 180+ children and support for their families in The Be Kind People Project – $10,000 for the Be Kind curriculum in Title I schools in Arizona

– for the Be Kind curriculum in Title I schools in Children's Museum of Phoenix – $7,500 for free/reduced-price STEM field trips and books for children in need in Phoenix

– for free/reduced-price STEM field trips and books for children in need in Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona – $7,500 for arts programs for children who experienced trauma in Maricopa County

– for arts programs for children who experienced trauma in Future for KIDS – $7,500 for mentorship programs in Phoenix , Tempe and Mesa

– for mentorship programs in , and Literacy Volunteers of Coconino County – $7,500 to improve reading skills for K-1 students in Flagstaff

– to improve reading skills for K-1 students in McDowell Sonoran Conservancy – $7,500 for field trips for 3rd-4th graders in Title I schools in Maricopa County

Also new this year, Desert Financial instituted a two-year grant cycle. Grant recipients who fulfill the requirements of the grant in year one will not have to reapply to receive the same amount in grant funding in 2025, enabling partners to focus on making an even bigger impact for Arizonans. As part of its mission to share success, Desert Financial has provided more than $2 million to Arizona nonprofits through grants in the past decade. To learn more about Desert Financial and its impact on the community, visit DesertFinancial.com/Community.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 85 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 450,000+ members and nearly 50 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2024, members received $20 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University®. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union