DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION NAMED OFFICIAL BANKING PARTNER OF NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

"Our commitment to education is at the heart of everything we do, and our new partnership with NAU Athletics is a testament to that dedication," said Desert Financial President and CEO Jeff Meshey. "By working together, we aim to empower students with the financial knowledge and resources they need to succeed, both in their academic journeys and in their future careers."

Arizona's largest credit union is committed to supporting the Lumberjack community at large. Throughout the partnership, Desert Financial and NAU will jointly participate in local initiatives, including volunteer opportunities and random acts of kindness in the community and year-round financial wellness and literacy education for NAU alumni and student-athletes.

"NAU's partnership with Desert Financial Credit Union reflects our commitment to enhancing the experiences of our students, alumni, and the greater Lumberjack community," said NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera. "This agreement expands our ability to provide equitable and affordable pathways to higher education, reimagine impactful learning experiences that support our student-athletes, contribute to alumni well-being, and drive social impact and community vitality."

Desert Financial launched the partnership with a $50,000 gift to the NAU Excellence Fund, which provides support for student-athletes in soccer, volleyball, cross country and football. The gift was presented to NAU Athletics on Friday, Aug. 16, during the Meet the Jacks community event at the university.

Furthermore, the credit union looks to have an impact in the classroom with the Scores for Scholarship program, which is a scholarship fund that Desert Financial pays into for each touchdown scored by NAU Football and each three-pointer scored by NAU Men's and Women's Basketball up to $15,000.

"NAU Athletics is proud to partner with Desert Financial Credit Union and have them serve as the Official Banking Partner of Northern Arizona University Athletics and the Northern Arizona University Alumni Association," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "Their commitment to the communities they serve and genuine interest in assisting students to reach their goals formed a like-minded bond between Desert Financial and NAU Athletics early in the process. We are thankful and committed to being outstanding partners with Desert Financial Credit Union, as we are both better together."

In addition to two on-campus ATMs, Desert Financial will have a strong presence during NAU sporting events with in-arena digital signage and on-site activations during home football and basketball games to help students and fans open accounts and become members. The credit union is now the title partner for the 7000s, the student sections at all NAU home venues, and they are the presenting sponsor of the NAU Athletics app.

Two NAU-themed debit card designs are available now, and one credit card design will be available later this fall.

The credit union has a vested interest in Northern Arizona with its Flagstaff branch, which opened in July 2022. The branch is located at 4620 N US Hwy 89. Ste 2. Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

All NAU athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by athletic media rights holder Lumberjacks Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics. To learn more about Learfield, visit Learfield.com.

To learn more about the partnership or to request a NAU-branded debit or credit card, visit DesertFinancial.com/NAU.

"We're excited to see NAU Athletics, the NAU Alumni Association, and Desert Financial Credit Union join forces," said Todd Wyard, General Manager of NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties. "Desert Financial's dedication to the financial well-being of our student-athletes and alumni exemplifies a supportive partnership that truly makes a difference, offering invaluable resources and opportunities to benefit our entire Lumberjack community."

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 85 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 450,000+ members and nearly 50 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2024, members received $20 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official banking partner of NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

About Northern Arizona University

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University is a community-engaged, high-research university that delivers an exceptional student-centered experience to its nearly 28,000 students in Flagstaff at 22 statewide campuses and online. Building on a 125-year history of distinctive excellence, NAU aims to be the nation's preeminent engine of opportunity, vehicle of economic mobility, and driver of social impact by delivering equitable postsecondary value in Arizona and beyond. NAU is committed to meeting talent with access and excellence through its impactful academic programs and enriching experiences, paving the way to a better future for the diverse students it serves and the communities they represent.

