Desert Oasis: Solara Vista Provides Resort-Style Living in South Mountain

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solara Vista, a Santa Barbara-inspired luxury apartment community developed by Rivendell Global Real Estate (Rivendell) and professionally managed by Greystar, is excited to welcome residents after its grand opening celebration in early August.

"We are thrilled to introduce residents to Solara Vista, a new luxury living experience in South Mountain," said Oren Langer, Senior Director of Development at Rivendell. "Our vision was to create more than just a building; we aimed to cultivate a true sense of community. Through significant investment of time and effort, we have crafted Solara Vista into a distinctive gem within its submarket."

Solara Vista has 302 residences that are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each individual apartment has elevated finishes that include high-quality quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private balconies, tile backsplashes in the kitchen, smart home technology with Honeywell thermostats and keyless entry, bedrooms with ceiling fans and Cox cable quick connect, among others. Some even include spacious walk-in closets.

Designed with remote workers in mind, Solara Vista offers co-working spaces that enhance comfort and convenience, including three reservable work pods and conference rooms equipped with A/V technology. "The entire clubhouse embodies the essence of a premier co-working environment," stated Yonatan Linenberg, Managing Director at Rivendell. "Our vision was to create a space that seamlessly blends the comforts of home with the productivity of a high-end office. Solara Vista stands as a testament to that vision, providing residents with an unparalleled living and working experience."

When residents are ready to relax, they have a taste of Santa Barbara in the community, with a refreshing resort-style swimming pool as well as a shallow splash pool that is great for relaxing or for children to play in. The fitness center has equipment usually found in upscale gyms and a garage door that opens up to make it an indoor/outdoor space. There is also space for yoga, group and studio classes.

Solara Vista is pet-friendly, including an allowance for large dogs, with a variety of amenities including a pet wash and a dog park with shade. The staff maintains a list of reliable pet service providers, from dog walking to grooming to veterinary care. Other amenities include an outdoor lounge with game area and grills and EV charging stations.

The community is conveniently located midway between downtown Tempe and downtown Phoenix. The Farm at South Mountain is nearby as are several hiking trails and golf courses. The Raven and Legacy golf clubs are both within walking distance. There are many retail options nearby. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is just minutes away as well.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit solaravistaapartments.com or call 480-992-0601.

