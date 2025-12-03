Design Hotels Boosts Growth in Asia Pacific with Fourteen Landmark Signings

The community driven, design-led hospitality brand announces the addition of hotels across six countries in the region.

BERLIN, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Hotels, a global community for independent, design-driven hotels, has announced the addition of more than 14 properties across Asia Pacific, with the region accounting for a record 28% of the brand's overall portfolio global growth in 2025, a first for the brand.

The strategic expansion underlines the brand's commitment to strengthening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing hospitality markets, while supporting pioneering hoteliers who redefine travel through design, culture, and authentic local connections.

Yoruya Hotel

"This growth underscores Asia Pacific's importance to the Design Hotels' global strategy and reflects the remarkable vision of independent hoteliers across the region," said Stijn Oyen, Managing Director at Design Hotels.

"By welcoming these diverse properties into our portfolio, we are deepening our ability to connect travelers with transformative experiences rooted in creativity and community."

The new additions span six countries – Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and returns to India – representing a diverse collection of experiences from urban hubs, cultural retreats and hotels rooted in nature. Each property embodies the ethos of Design Hotels: original design, visionary ownership, and a strong sense of place.

Key property additions this year include:

China : The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake is situated in Sichuan and surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The striking design from IMAGO celebrates the ancient culture of the local matriarchal Mosuo people.

: The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake is situated in Sichuan and surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The striking design from IMAGO celebrates the ancient culture of the local matriarchal Mosuo people. Thailand : Public House, Bangkok is located in the heart of the city's Sukhumvit district and is a contemporary and inclusive twist on a British gentleman's club designed by 4b Architects.

: Public House, Bangkok is located in the heart of the city's Sukhumvit district and is a contemporary and inclusive twist on a British gentleman's club designed by 4b Architects. Japan : Yoruya, is located in quaint Kurashiki and has just 13 rooms. The design echoes the traditional Japanese townhouse-style of the Edo period.

: Yoruya, is located in quaint Kurashiki and has just 13 rooms. The design echoes the traditional Japanese townhouse-style of the Edo period. Malaysia : ELSE Kuala Lumpur, is a beautifully restored heritage building from the 1930s and a beacon for down town's burgeoning cultural scene.

: ELSE Kuala Lumpur, is a beautifully restored heritage building from the 1930s and a beacon for down town's burgeoning cultural scene. Indonesia : Magia de Uma, Bali, a new opening from the team behind Palazzo Daniele, promising quiet transformation and a truly authentic experience above the rice paddies of Canggu.

: Magia de Uma, Bali, a new opening from the team behind Palazzo Daniele, promising quiet transformation and a truly authentic experience above the rice paddies of Canggu. India: Hotel Irada, Pune – Design Hotels' first member in India – is a 66-acre working winery and home to Vijay Mallya's storied estate.

Design Hotels' global portfolio has seen 15% growth over the last 12 months with key properties joining the brand, including Esperanza Lake Resort, Lithuania, Stieg'nhaus, Austria, and Voaara, Madagascar, in EMEA. Growth has also been strong across the United States and Caribbean and Latin America, with a total of 11 hotels joining the Design Hotels' community, accounting for 828 keys. New destinations for the brand include Miami, Atlanta, Asheville, Capistrano Beach in California, Valle de Guadalupe, two properties in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

As the Design Hotels portfolio continues to grow sustainably, more member properties are tapping into the brand's full suite of services – from PR, sales, and digital marketing to web design and content creation, along with access to the leading Marriott Bonvoy® network.

This all follows the hospitality brand's recent move to an impressive new headquarters in Berlin, designed by design studio RHO. The top-floor space features unique design pieces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city – all of which combines to create an inspiring, forward-looking, and light-filled space for the brand to call home.

For more information about Design Hotels, visit https://www.designhotels.com.

ABOUT DESIGN HOTELS

For 30 years, Design Hotels has been at the forefront of a movement in travel by crafting a handpicked portfolio of 300+ independently owned and operated hotels in over 50 countries. From cultural hubs in fast-paced cities to tiny off-the-beaten-path escapes, each hotel reflects the vision of its pioneering owner – or "Original" – who possesses a passion for genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, thought-provoking design, and architecture.

More than a collection of hotels, Design Hotels brings forward-thinking member hotels insightful travel industry expertise – from trend forecasting and creative consultancy, to PR, marketing, and global sales representation.

Design Hotels is headquartered in Berlin, with branches in London, Los Angeles, New York, and Singapore. In 2019, the company partnered with Marriott Bonvoy®, expanding the reach of its member hotels and offering its community access to the industry's leading loyalty program.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

