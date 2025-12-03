St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Introduces St. Regis Estates, Welcoming the World's Most Storied Properties into the House of Astor

Launching with The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate, the new expression brings heritage-rich retreats into a contemporary era of estate living.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today unveils St. Regis Estates, an ultra-exclusive brand expression reserved for legacy-rich, leisure-led estates – rarified hotels defined by significant history, expansive grounds, and extraordinary amenities.

The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate

Born from a rising desire for privacy, authenticity, and a deeper emotional connection to place, St. Regis Estates brings the House of Astor's tradition of grand estate living into the modern era. Just as generations of Astors cultivated extraordinary homes both within the city and across the countryside, their retreat estates offered another expression of their lifestyle – places where natural beauty, refined simplicity, and cultural connection created space for meaningful celebration. St. Regis Estates continues that legacy for today's luxury traveler, introducing destinations shaped by character, setting, and heritage rather than spectacle or trend.

Each Estate is selected for its historical resonance and extraordinary natural surroundings, then thoughtfully reinterpreted through the St. Regis lens. This approach creates a residential sense of intimacy paired with architectural grandeur; cultural and culinary experiences that draw directly from the land and local stories; rare, estate-only moments curated for long, leisurely stays; and service that reflects the Astor family's signature balance of warmth, discretion, and finesse. The expression champions properties whose heritage has shaped their identity over generations, honoring the vision of founders and longtime stewards while elevating their legacy with the brand's contemporary perspective.

"For the Astors, the founding family of the St. Regis brand, the ultimate luxury was retreating from the city to their country estates, where time with loved ones could be savored with exquisite ease amid settings rich in heritage and a rare sense of belonging," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President & Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "That ideal profoundly resonates with today's luxury traveler. With St. Regis Estates, we honor that legacy by celebrating each estate's origins and creating escapes that bring people together to embrace beauty, connection, and the simple pleasure of slowing down. Each estate is chosen for its narrative power, architectural character, and expansive, cinematic setting, offering a more enchanted and deeply residential resort experience."

The first St. Regis Estate will debut at The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate in 2027, unveiling a new era for the iconic Newport Coast jewel. Spanning more than 500 acres, the estate invites tranquility and wellbeing: olive-tree-lined pathways, sweeping ocean views, and rolling coastal hills frame its 16th-century Italian Renaissance inspired architecture. Elegant, residential-style Bungalows and Villas are set against Southern California's dramatic natural beauty.

For its transformation into a St. Regis Estate, the resort is undergoing a thoughtful Renaissance – elevating its award-winning Tom Fazio-designed 36-hole golf courses, reimagining all Bungalows and Villas with refined new interiors, and introducing a new world-renowned Chef-led culinary experience alongside a Signature Bar and Lobby. The result is a retreat shaped as much by its landscape and lineage as by its design – created for travelers seeking environments that feel rooted, soulful, and enduring.

Additional enhancements include a renewed Coliseum Pool, a Roman-style colonnade anchoring The Spa, the debut of the Bella Vista Pool Caffè and Social Club, and an elevated Villa Clubhouse designed for longer, more leisurely stays. True to the St. Regis brand, The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate will introduce signature Butler Service and hallmark rituals such as Afternoon Tea and Sabrage, each interpreted through a distinctly local California lens. Inspired by the legendary King Cole Bar, the reimagined Pelican Hill bar will feature a commissioned mural that reflects the estate's unique sense of place.

"It is an incredible honor for Pelican Hill to serve as the inaugural St. Regis Estate," said Kevin Kelly, General Manager, The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate. "This next chapter celebrates the resort's ethos as a true sanctuary – a place where guests can experience the rhythm of Southern California through art, nature, and gastronomy, elevated by the craftsmanship and service synonymous with St. Regis. We are proud that Pelican Hill will set the tone for the Estates collection, each hotel distinct in its history yet united by the same spirit of elegance, warmth, and care."

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at over 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT THE RESORT AT PELICAN HILL

The Resort at Pelican Hill® is Newport Beach's only five-star, five-diamond destination, set on 504 coastal acres with sweeping views of the Pacific. Blending an unrivaled location with Italian inspired architecture, 36 holes of ocean view golf, a Forbes Five Star Spa, elevated dining, and a calendar of curated, world class experiences, the Resort offers an exceptional retreat defined by seasonality, serenity, and service. In 2027, the Resort will transition into the first ever St. Regis Estate, an ultra-exclusive brand expression representing a new tier of storied properties distinguished by expansive grounds, rich heritage, and extraordinary amenities.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.