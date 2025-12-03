Welcome to the Era of High Life Worth: An Evolving Global Luxury Landscape Shapes Marriott International's Luxury Group Strategy for 2026 and Beyond

As travelers redefine what holds value, the Luxury Group outlines a vision centered on emotional resonance, transformative journeys, and purpose-driven luxury.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, Marriott International's Luxury Group – which encompasses the unrivaled portfolio of seven brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels – announced a bold redefinition of the pursuit of luxury – one shaped not by possessions, but by emotional return on investment. Responding to a powerful shift in the world's most affluent travelers, the Luxury Group is unveiling a transformative strategy centered on wellbeing, connection, cultural immersion, and legacy living.

This evolution comes at a pivotal moment, as affluent consumers reshape what wealth is meant to do. Travel has become one of the most powerful drivers of identity, purpose, and personal meaning – with 84 percent1 of High-Net-Worth (HNW) individuals saying travel has shaped who they are, 88 percent2 defining status through knowledge and respect rather than possessions, and 81 percent3 citing relationships as the source of their most important memories. At the same time, 65 percent4 are actively planning for a healthier future, and 94 percent5 seek travel that delivers deep cultural immersion and learning. Together, these shifts reflect a fundamental recalibration: luxury is no longer defined by what travelers acquire, but by who they become.

With more than 550 luxury hotels and resorts across 72 countries and territories, as well as nearly 35 openings slated for 2026, the Luxury Group is uniquely positioned to meet these expectations, expanding its footprint in the world's most sought-after destinations while introducing new expressions and deepening its focus on experiences that deliver long-term emotional resonance and value.

Luxury Reimagined: Meeting the Affluent Guest's Desire across three pillars – Longevity, Connection, and Transformation Experiences

Longevity reflects a meaningful shift in how affluent travelers care for themselves. What was once about relaxation has become a deliberate pursuit of vitality, clarity, and long-term wellbeing. Today's luxury guests are seeking rituals and treatments that help them feel more present – from biohacking practices like cold plunges and red-light therapy to ancient healing traditions that restore balance and intention.

Across the portfolio, hotels are responding with experiences that resonate deeply. At Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, longevity takes a holistic, deeply rooted form: guests can participate in the traditional Homa Yajna fire ceremony led by local priests, forage for wild herbs and tropical fruits, practice Yogic Sleep Therapy, and learn Vipassana meditation techniques that cultivate mental clarity and emotional resilience. At The St. Regis Atlanta, holistic wellness is expressed through guided breathwork and Tibetan singing bowl therapy with Himalayan salt stones, creating a multisensory ritual of deep restoration. And at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, alpine adventure is complemented by full-body red light therapy that reduces inflammation and optimizes next-day performance.

The Lake Como EDITION will elevate this further with The Longevity SPA which will bring pioneering biohacking therapies and Blue Zones–inspired rituals to Italy. Regenerative treatments like dry-float therapy and near-infrared technology, complemented by herbal saunas and thermal pools overlooking the lake, reflect the rising appetite for restorative practices that genuinely support long-term health.

To meet guests wherever they are on their longevity journey, the Luxury Group is developing bespoke wellness points of view by brand. These frameworks – guiding programming, strategic partnerships, and signature rituals – ensure each luxury brand delivers a purposeful, distinct approach to wellbeing.

Connection has emerged as a powerful form of luxury currency. With multi-generational travel trending upward and 55 percent6 of HNW individuals forming new friendships during their trips, the Luxury Group is amplifying residential offerings and social spaces designed to bring people together.

Designed for today's multi-generational travelers, the Luxury Group's growing portfolio of branded residences offers the space and flexibility families now prioritize, paired with the elevated service the brands are known for. These residences provide the ease of home with the polish of luxury hospitality, creating natural environments for meaningful time together. To meet rising demand, residence rentals are being more seamlessly integrated into the booking journey, expanding options for larger groups seeking both privacy and connection. This includes more than 1,500 luxury-branded Residential units available for rent in the U.S., alongside the evolution of the Ritz-Carlton Club experience, whose early pilots, illustrated by enhanced gathering spaces and further elevated culinary programming, have delivered impactful results.

This focus on connection is also reflected in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, where guests consistently report forming lasting friendships through shared journeys – comparing the experience to an intimate Ritz-Carlton Club at sea. With 90 percent7 of HNW travelers believing that the people they connect with should elevate their lives, the Luxury Group's residential spaces, clubs, and journey-led offerings create intentional opportunities to strengthen family bonds and spark new relationships.

Affluent travelers increasingly seek transformational experiences rooted in place, culture, and local storytelling. From private flights to Texas Wine Country curated by The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, to multi-day Lake House takeovers at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, the Luxury Group is expanding journey-led programming that reflects the values of nearly 95 percent8 of travelers who pursue learning, exploration, and cultural immersion.

Across the portfolio, guests can participate in experiences such as truffle hunting with local experts in Tuscany, private dark-sky stargazing at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, or coral-planting experiences at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort – each designed to build new skills and perspectives.

Perhaps nowhere is this shift toward purpose-driven travel expressed more clearly than the launch of St. Regis Estates, a new ultra-luxury expression dedicated to heritage-rich, emotionally significant properties distinguished by extraordinary grounds and character. The first to be announced, The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate – plans to unveil a comprehensive transformation in 2027, setting a new benchmark for estate-style luxury within the St. Regis portfolio. Designed as rarefied retreats, each Estate will offer expansive natural settings and storied architecture.

Rather than rewriting history, St. Regis Estates is a continuation of it – honoring the legacy and vision of the families, founders, and stewards who shaped these remarkable places over generations. From grand manors and vineyard enclaves to secluded coastal hideaways, each Estate is selected for its provenance, cinematic setting, and capacity to offer unmatched privacy paired with highly personalized service.

As a new extension of High Life Worth, St. Regis Estates brings guests into environments where refined leisure, cultural immersion, and a sense of place define the experience. Elevated by signature Butler Service and time-honored rituals, the Estates reflect a rising preference among Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) travelers for destinations that feel meaningful, rooted, and enduring – not merely impressive.

"Luxury has evolved from being about the things you have to how you feel," said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International. "Today travelers are seeking experiences that balance personal wellbeing with a sense of connection and discovery and enrich their lives long after they've left a destination. Across our Luxury Group portfolio, we're curating spaces and moments that invite guests to pause, reflect, and engage more deeply with themselves and the world around them. It's a powerful new era – one where the luxury experiences our guests are seeking becomes truly transformative, and Marriott continues to lead the conversation around what that means."

As the portfolio continues to grow across continents and categories, the Luxury Group remains focused on shaping what comes next for global travel. From expanding into new and emerging destinations, to enhancing our brand extensions and offerings; including our luxury branded residences portfolio. It is a future defined not by scale alone, but by the richness of experiences the Luxury Group creates around the world.

EDITION Hotels Defines the Next Chapter of Individualized Luxury

In 2025, EDITION Hotels continued to expand its global portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels that redefine the codes of traditional luxury, unveiling The Lake Como EDITION, a 19th-century jewel reimagined as an intimate retreat on Italy's legendary lakeshore, and The Red Sea EDITION, marking the brand's first hotel on Shura Island. Looking ahead, The Dali EDITION in China is slated to join the portfolio in 2026, promising a bold fusion of artistry and local spirit as the brand continues to craft distinct experiences that honor place and individuality.

JW Marriott Elevates Mindful Journeys Across Continents

JW Marriott invited travelers to embark on mindful escapes in 2025, where every detail was thoughtfully designed to create moments of restoration and revitalize the body, mind, and spirit with new openings including JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa, the brand's first property in Tokyo with the unveiling of JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, JW Marriott Reston Station, and JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. In the year ahead, the brand plans to expand its presence in Indonesia with the unveiling of JW Marriott Bali Ubud Resort & Spa, a tranquil sanctuary set against spectacular jungle views. The brand is also slated to debut its first luxury all-inclusive resort with the opening of JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort & Spa, positioned on an exclusive resort-residential community featuring sophisticated design and stylishly appointed guest rooms, suites, and villas.

The Luxury Collection Continued to Unlock Transformative Travel Through the World's Most Storied Destinations

In 2025, The Luxury Collection introduced remarkable new experiences across Milan, Madrid, South Caicos, Singapore, and Canada. In 2026, the journey continues with the expected additions of Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes, a secluded Mediterranean sanctuary; Roomers ParkView, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Frankfurt, blending urban sophistication with parkland serenity; and the highly anticipated HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa in Japan, where mountain landscapes and centuries-old tradition converge, each property a gateway to the soul of its locale.

The Ritz-Carlton Expands Its Global Legacy Across City, Sea and Rare Retreats

Building on a year of momentum that included the launch of Luminara, the third vessel in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and the opening of two Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties — Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica, and Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico — The Ritz-Carlton enters 2026 poised for continued global expansion. The anticipated debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan will introduce a soaring sanctuary atop the Yuexiu Global Financial Center, further strengthening the brand's presence across Asia. Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan is slated to return to Puerto Rico's Isla Verde beach with reimagined elegance and a vibrant Caribbean spirit.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts: Signature Glamour, Heritage, and the Debut of St. Regis Estates

St. Regis continued to shape the future of luxury leisure hospitality in 2025, advancing its resort footprint with landmark openings across the globe, and is poised to build on this momentum in 2026 with a series of anticipated notable additions. The St. Regis Budapest is expected to celebrate Hungarian grandeur and contemporary flair along the Danube, slated to be followed by The St. Regis London, which will introduce the brand's legendary service and timeless sophistication to the heart of Mayfair. Later in the year, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún is anticipated to offer a luminous sanctuary on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Together, these anticipated openings reinforce the brand's commitment to the art of hospitality at the world's best addresses. Looking ahead, the brand plans to introduce St. Regis Estates, expected to debut [in 2027] with The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate, which will bring the brand's signature glamour and rituals into rarefied, heritage-rich retreats.

W Hotels Delivers Bold Design, Elevated Service, and Dynamic Cultural Programming to the Next Generation of Luxury Travelers

In 2025, W Hotels marked a pivotal year with the debut of W Punta Cana, the brand's first adults-only all-inclusive escape, and the transformation of W New York – Union Square, reclaiming its status as the brand's global flagship. These milestones were complemented by new openings in Italy with W Florence and W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu, which opened in preview in 2025 and will have its full unveiling in 2026, reinforcing the brand's design-forward, culture-driven ethos in the region. Looking ahead, 2026 anticipates new openings including W Riyadh – KAFD, which is slated to emerge as a beacon of innovation and connectivity in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District, and transformative updates across iconic destinations, including W Bali – Seminyak, W Barcelona, and W Nashville, continuing the brand's evolution as a hub for creative expression, dynamic experiences, and meaningful cultural connectivity.

