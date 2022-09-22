Design News! Ballard Designs Inks Partnership with TV Star Carson Kressley to Inspire Décor, Design & Hosting at Home

The How-to-Decorate Omnichannel Retailer, Ballard Designs, is Teaming Up with TV's Iconic Tastemaker, Carson Kressely, at the star's Pennsylvania Home to Help Him Up His Entertaining Game

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs today announces a partnership with Carson Kressley, designer, actor and TV personality. Together they are planning a revamp of two entertaining spaces in Kressley's well-known Pennsylvania farmhouse. The collaboration will showcase the brand's wide range of home furniture and décor and Kressley's style of incorporating them to elevate his home spaces inside and out.

Carson Kressley, Style and Design trendmaker will collaborate with Ballard Designs on entertaining tips for hosting at home. Photo by Matt Monath. Ballard Designs bar essentials Avalon Beverage Tub and coordinating collection pieces add the gold AND silver lining in home décor and entertaining.

Karen Mooney, President, Ballard Designs, relates, "We're thrilled to partner with Carson as we feel he and his design style embody what we're all about here at Ballard Designs – and that's using the home as a canvas for self-expression and individual creativity."

She adds, "Together, we are able to showcase a prime example of how our home furnishings and décor can help anyone create a home and hosting space they're both comfortable in and proud of."

As Ballard Designs looks toward its 40th anniversary in 2023, it enjoys a long-held, popular spot in the American home décor market.

Kressley's dynamic personality has been going strong since he first made a national appearance co-starring in the hit TV design show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (TM). His performance there has been followed by his growing influence and popularity in the home décor and interior design arena, with prominent headlines and guest appearances across the American TV market.

In his inimitable style, Kressley will share inspiration and tips for others to shop Ballard to curate their own aesthetic and develop their own entertaining personality through the design of their home.

For more information on the partnership and to see transformations in Carson's home, look for spots on social media this fall by following Ballard Designs and Carson Kressley.

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

