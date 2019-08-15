Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its Second Quarter 2019 earnings on August 29, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 6946807 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 2Q19 Earnings Webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 5, 2019. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Replay:

US callers: 1-877-344-7529

Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658

International callers: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10133146

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

