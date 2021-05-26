Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Returned to profitability for the first time since the onset of COVID-19

Total gross margin rate improved over the rate from the first quarter of fiscal 2019

Athleisure comparable sales in the U.S. Retail segment were up 92% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended May 1, 2021, compared to the three months ended May 2, 2020.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Designer Brands is off to a strong start in fiscal 2021, highlighted by our return to profitability for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 and a positive comparable sales increase of 52% for the first quarter. Our success was driven by green shoots in areas of the business that had been previously affected by the pandemic, synergies from our vertical capabilities coming to life, which allowed us to capitalize on positive trends faster than ever before, and our assortment strategy focused on athleisure, kids and seasonal products.

"We remain focused on leveraging the flexibility of our business model, pivoting our assortment to athleisure to better match the purchasing habits of our customers, enhancing our digital capabilities, and strategically managing costs. Looking forward, we are optimistic that the positive trends will continue as the market recovers."

First Quarter Results

Net sales increased 45.6% to $703.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Comparable sales increased 52.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 versus the 42.3% decrease for the same period last year.

Gross profit increased to $216.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 versus a gross loss of $26.5 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 30.7% as compared to negative 5.5% last year and 29.7% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Reported net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $17.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, including net benefits of $0.10 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

, or per diluted share, including net benefits of per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $9.5 million , or $0.12 per diluted share.

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.3 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $250.9 million for the same period last year, with $289.9 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $337.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $393.0 million debt outstanding for the same period last year.

The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $540.1 million compared to $533.6 million for the same period last year. Due to strong inventory controls, the Company ended the quarter with total units on hand down 25% as compared to the same period last year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we opened two stores and closed five in the U.S., resulting in a total of 516 U.S. stores. In Canada, we opened two stores with one closure resulting in a total of 145 Canadian stores.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainty related to the continued outbreak of the coronavirus ("COVID-19"), any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution and fulfillment centers and our stores, whether as a result of COVID-19, reliance on third-party providers, cyber-related attacks, or otherwise; our ability to protect the health and safety of our associates and our customers, which may be affected by current or future government regulations related to stay-at-home orders and orders related to the operation of non-essential businesses; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; maintaining strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; risks related to restrictions on our ABL Revolver and senior secured term loan that could limit our ability to fund operations; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales and customer loyalty; failure to retain our key executives or attract qualified new personnel; risks related to the loss or disruption of our information systems and data and our ability to prevent or mitigate breaches of our information security and the compromise of sensitive and confidential data; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; uncertain general economic, political and social conditions and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability and customer service; our ability to provide customers cost-effective shopping platforms; and uncertainty related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, and risk factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)



Net Sales

Three months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020

Amount

% Segment net sales:













U.S. Retail $ 620,658



$ 377,073



$ 243,585



64.6 % Canada Retail 40,604



29,329



11,275



38.4 % Brand Portfolio 57,427



82,113



(24,686)



(30.1) % Other —



13,623



(13,623)



(100.0) % Total segment net sales 718,689



502,138



216,551



43.1 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (15,534)



(19,355)



3,821



(19.7) % Consolidated net sales $ 703,155



$ 482,783



$ 220,372



45.6 %

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 Comparable sales:





U.S. Retail segment 56.3 %

(42.4) % Canada Retail segment 10.0 %

(32.4) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel 6.8 %

92.8 % Other NA



(62.0) % Total comparable sales 52.2 %

(42.3) %

NA - Not applicable

Store Count

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 516



521

Canada Retail segment:





The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse stores 118



118

DSW stores 27



27



145



145

Total number of stores 661



666





Gross Profit (Loss)

Three months ended





May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020



(dollars in thousands) Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Change Segment gross profit (loss):

















U.S. Retail $ 193,113



31.1 %

$ (32,970)



(8.7) %

$ 226,083

Canada Retail 10,835



26.7 %

(2,311)



(7.9) %

$ 13,146

Brand Portfolio 11,926



20.8 %

13,904



16.9 %

$ (1,978)

Other —



— %

(5,428)



(39.8) %

$ 5,428



215,874







(26,805)









Elimination of intersegment gross profit 237







345









Gross profit (loss) $ 216,111



30.7 %

$ (26,460)



(5.5) %

$ 242,571



Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (15,534)



$ (19,355)

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 10,935



12,134

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 4,836



7,566

Gross profit $ 237



$ 345



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 Net sales $ 703,155



$ 482,783

Cost of sales (487,044)



(509,243)

Gross profit (loss) 216,111



(26,460)

Operating expenses (200,814)



(187,221)

Income from equity investment 1,708



2,270

Impairment charges —



(112,547)

Operating profit (loss) 17,005



(323,958)

Interest expense, net (8,814)



(2,158)

Non-operating income (expenses), net 806



(87)

Income (loss) before income taxes 8,997



(326,203)

Income tax benefit 8,029



110,345

Net income (loss) $ 17,026



$ (215,858)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22



$ (3.00)

Weighted average diluted shares 76,976



71,914



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



May 1, 2021

January 30, 2021

May 2, 2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,301



$ 59,581



$ 250,874

Receivables, net 213,447



196,049



81,953

Inventories 540,088



473,183



533,638

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,461



51,772



82,742

Total current assets 863,297



780,585



949,207

Property and equipment, net 284,823



296,469



359,841

Operating lease assets 686,704



700,481



799,482

Goodwill 93,655



93,655



93,655

Intangible assets, net 16,131



15,635



13,908

Deferred tax assets —



—



139,269

Equity investment 57,012



58,598



57,538

Other assets 30,843



31,172



24,941

Total assets $ 2,032,465



$ 1,976,595



$ 2,437,841

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Accounts payable $ 341,819



$ 245,071



$ 283,054

Accrued expenses 195,237



200,326



231,359

Current maturities of long-term debt 62,500



62,500



—

Current operating lease liabilities 200,666



244,786



218,313

Total current liabilities 800,222



752,683



732,726

Long-term debt 274,887



272,319



393,000

Non-current operating lease liabilities 663,018



677,735



788,704

Other non-current liabilities 31,526



30,841



25,305

Total liabilities 1,769,653



1,733,578



1,939,735

Total shareholders' equity 262,812



243,017



498,106

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,465



$ 1,976,595



$ 2,437,841



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 Operating expenses $ (200,814)



$ (187,221)

Non-GAAP Adjustments-





Integration and restructuring expenses 1,742



1,748

Adjusted operating expenses $ (199,072)



$ (185,473)

Operating profit (loss) $ 17,005



$ (323,958)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





Integration and restructuring expenses 1,742



1,748

Impairment charges —



112,547

Total non-GAAP Adjustments 1,742



114,295

Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 18,747



$ (209,663)

Net income (loss) $ 17,026



$ (215,858)

Non-GAAP adjustments:





Integration and restructuring expenses 1,742



1,748

Impairment charges —



112,547

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (806)



400

Total non-GAAP Adjustments before tax effect 936



114,695

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (308)



(29,138)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (8,182)



—

Total adjustments, after tax (7,554)



85,557

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,472



$ (130,301)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22



$ (3.00)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12



$ (1.81)



Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) adjusted operating expenses, (2) adjusted operating profit (loss), (3) adjusted net income (loss), and (4) adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Revised Non-GAAP Measures

Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company revised its determination of adjusted financial results by eliminating the immaterial adjustments related to COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net, and amortization of intangible assets. These revisions align with how management currently evaluates the performance of the business. The Company has recast its first quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP financial measures to conform to the revised presentation as set forth in the table above.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.