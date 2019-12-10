Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
-- Third quarter Reported EPS of $0.60 per diluted share, including net charges of $0.07 per diluted share from adjusted items.
-- Third quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.67 per diluted share.
-- Comparable sales increased 0.3%, delivering a two-year comparable sales increase of 7.6%.
-- Repurchased 1.0 million shares in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 7.1 million shares year to date; returned $263.8 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the last 12 months.
-- Board of Directors declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
-- Updates outlook for fiscal 2019.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended November 2, 2019, compared to the three months ended November 3, 2018.
Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives and the integration of our acquisitions. At the same time, we faced several meaningful headwinds during the third quarter that impacted our results and will likely continue for the upcoming quarters.
The near-record warm weather during our largest and most profitable quarter affected every segment of our business. And, while we are extremely proud of the results we've achieved, substantially mitigating the very material footwear tariffs that were recently enacted, the mitigation effort itself has had repercussions which have weighed heavy on our results."
Mr. Rawlins continued, "We took proactive actions to protect our topline and delivered positive comps in the third quarter. Our Camuto organization delivered their first positive operating income contribution in the quarter and the incredible Camuto designed and sourced exclusive brand product is being delivered to our warehouses currently and will be customer facing in just a few weeks. And I am excited to see Canada continue to strongly leverage the expertise and infrastructure from our US business as they delivered another stellar quarter."
"We are continuously seeking ways to increase our market share," Mr. Rawlins concluded, "all while reducing costs across our entire organization and mitigating tariffs. We continue to believe our ability to operate a fully integrated supply chain will yield significant benefit and enable us to better compete across all channels and creates a long runway for growth, and in turn, long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter Operating Results
- Total revenue increased by 12.4%, including $137.5 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $25.6 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.
- Comparable sales increased 0.3% for third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a 7.3% increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
- Reported gross profit, as a percent of net sales, decreased by 370 bps primarily driven by lower margins in the U.S. Retail segment due to being more promotional and higher shipping costs in the current year associated with higher digital penetration, partially offset by higher margins in the Canada Retail segment due to lower clearance activity and improved leverage in occupancy costs.
- Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, decreased by 400 bps, driven by lower incentive compensation, the impact of lease exit charges, acquisition-related costs and restructuring charges in the prior year, and lower marketing investments, partially offset by the impact of including Camuto Group in the consolidated results.
- Reported net income was $43.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $6.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, primarily from impairment charges and integration and restructuring expenses.
- Adjusted net income was $48.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.
Nine Months Operating Results
- Total revenue increased by 14.3%, including $345.0 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $53.8 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.
- Comparable sales increased 0.8% compared to last year's 6.3% increase.
- Reported gross profit, as a percent of net sales, decreased by 190 bps.
- Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, decreased by 30 bps.
- Reported net income was $102.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $19.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, primarily from impairment charges and integration and restructuring expenses.
- Adjusted net income was $117.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share.
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Cash and investments totaled $113.8 million compared to $294.3 million at the end of the third quarter last year, and debt totaled $235.0 million compared to no debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter last year, reflecting the funding of the two acquisitions in fiscal 2018 and share repurchase activity.
- The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $677.7 million compared to $624.2 million last year. Excluding inventories from the acquisitions, inventories per square foot decreased 5.6% to last year.
- During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 7.1 million shares for a total of $141.6 million with $334.9 million remaining under its share repurchase program.
Regular Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2019.
Fiscal 2019 Annual Outlook
The Company lowered its full year outlook for Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 per diluted share, compared to its previous range of $1.87 to $1.97 per diluted share.
Comparison of Current to Previous Outlook
|
Current Outlook
|
Previous Outlook
|
Revenue outlook
|
Low double-digit growth
|
Low double-digit growth
|
Comparable sales growth
|
Flat
|
Low single-digit growth
|
Tax rate
|
24%
|
27%
|
Shares outstanding
|
75 million
|
77 million
Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group ("ABG"). Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
|
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
Three months ended
|
Change
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
Amount
|
%
|
Comparable Sales %
|
Segment net sales:
|
U.S. Retail
|
$
|
716,775
|
$
|
721,746
|
$
|
(4,971)
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
—%
|
Canada Retail
|
76,299
|
80,072
|
(3,773)
|
(4.7)
|
%
|
4.4%
|
Brand Portfolio
|
130,582
|
—
|
130,582
|
NM
|
NA
|
Other
|
28,848
|
29,851
|
(1,003)
|
(3.4)
|
%
|
(2.4)%
|
Total segment net sales
|
952,504
|
831,669
|
120,835
|
14.5
|
%
|
0.3%
|
Commission, franchise and other revenue
|
9,352
|
1,334
|
8,018
|
601.0
|
%
|
961,856
|
833,003
|
128,853
|
15.5
|
%
|
Elimination of intersegment revenue
|
(25,592)
|
—
|
(25,592)
|
NM
|
Consolidated total revenue
|
$
|
936,264
|
$
|
833,003
|
$
|
103,261
|
12.4
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
Change
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
Amount
|
%
|
Comparable Sales %
|
Segment net sales:
|
U.S. Retail
|
$
|
2,086,535
|
$
|
2,083,287
|
$
|
3,248
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.5%
|
Canada Retail
|
191,421
|
152,604
|
38,817
|
25.4
|
%
|
6.1%
|
Brand Portfolio
|
326,871
|
—
|
326,871
|
NM
|
NA
|
Other
|
93,935
|
99,950
|
(6,015)
|
(6.0)
|
%
|
0.9%
|
Total segment net sales
|
2,698,762
|
2,335,841
|
362,921
|
15.5
|
%
|
0.8%
|
Commission, franchise and other revenue
|
30,028
|
4,532
|
25,496
|
562.6
|
%
|
2,728,790
|
2,340,373
|
388,417
|
16.6
|
%
|
Elimination of intersegment revenue
|
(53,813)
|
—
|
(53,813)
|
NM
|
Consolidated total revenue
|
$
|
2,674,977
|
$
|
2,340,373
|
$
|
334,604
|
14.3
|
%
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
NA - Not applicable
|
Store Data
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
(square footage in thousands)
|
Number of
|
Square
|
Number of
|
Square
|
U.S. Retail segment - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
|
521
|
10,579
|
519
|
10,582
|
Canada Retail segment:
|
The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse
|
119
|
638
|
111
|
613
|
Town Shoes
|
—
|
—
|
34
|
—
|
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
|
27
|
535
|
27
|
535
|
146
|
1,173
|
172
|
1,148
|
Total operating stores
|
667
|
11,752
|
691
|
11,730
|
ABG stores serviced
|
283
|
287
|
Gross Profit(1)
|
Three months ended
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Change
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
%
|
Basis
|
Segment gross profit:
|
U.S. Retail
|
$
|
201,409
|
28.1
|
%
|
$
|
239,650
|
33.2
|
%
|
$
|
(38,241)
|
(16.0)
|
%
|
(510)
|
Canada Retail
|
27,485
|
36.0
|
%
|
25,364
|
31.7
|
%
|
$
|
2,121
|
8.4
|
%
|
430
|
Brand Portfolio
|
33,936
|
26.0
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
33,936
|
NM
|
NM
|
Other
|
6,291
|
21.8
|
%
|
6,069
|
20.3
|
%
|
$
|
222
|
3.7
|
%
|
150
|
269,121
|
271,083
|
Intercompany eliminations
|
(1,031)
|
—
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
$
|
268,090
|
28.9
|
%
|
$
|
271,083
|
32.6
|
%
|
$
|
(2,993)
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
(370)
|
Nine months ended
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Change
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
%
|
Basis
|
Segment gross profit:
|
U.S. Retail
|
$
|
619,356
|
29.7
|
%
|
$
|
667,595
|
32.0
|
%
|
$
|
(48,239)
|
(7.2)
|
%
|
(230)
|
Canada Retail
|
65,171
|
34.0
|
%
|
43,582
|
28.6
|
%
|
$
|
21,589
|
49.5
|
%
|
540
|
Brand Portfolio
|
75,191
|
23.0
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
75,191
|
NM
|
NM
|
Other
|
21,643
|
23.0
|
%
|
19,626
|
19.6
|
%
|
$
|
2,017
|
10.3
|
%
|
340
|
781,361
|
730,803
|
Intercompany eliminations
|
(2,374)
|
—
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
$
|
778,987
|
29.4
|
%
|
$
|
730,803
|
31.3
|
%
|
$
|
48,184
|
6.6
|
%
|
(190)
|
(1)
|
Gross profit is defined as net sales, which excludes commission, franchise and other revenue, less cost of sales.
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
Three months ended
|
(in thousands)
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Elimination of intersegment activity:
|
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
|
$
|
(23,896)
|
$
|
—
|
Cost of sales:
|
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
|
17,363
|
—
|
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased
|
5,502
|
—
|
Gross profit
|
(1,031)
|
—
|
Commission income
|
(1,696)
|
—
|
Total eliminations of intersegment activity
|
$
|
(2,727)
|
$
|
—
|
Nine months ended
|
(in thousands)
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Elimination of intersegment activity:
|
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
|
$
|
(50,522)
|
$
|
—
|
Cost of sales:
|
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
|
39,281
|
—
|
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased
|
8,867
|
—
|
Gross profit
|
(2,374)
|
—
|
Commission income
|
(3,291)
|
—
|
Total eliminations of intersegment activity
|
$
|
(5,665)
|
$
|
—
|
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited and in thousands)
|
November 2, 2019
|
February 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
87,838
|
$
|
99,369
|
$
|
222,419
|
Investments
|
25,939
|
69,718
|
71,848
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
87,313
|
68,870
|
14,902
|
Inventories
|
677,696
|
645,317
|
624,167
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
48,077
|
71,945
|
49,924
|
Total current assets
|
926,863
|
955,219
|
983,260
|
Property and equipment, net
|
394,695
|
409,576
|
383,110
|
Operating lease assets
|
950,514
|
—
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
113,644
|
89,513
|
25,899
|
Intangible assets
|
23,297
|
46,129
|
20,000
|
Deferred tax assets
|
39,452
|
30,283
|
42,966
|
Equity investment in ABG-Camuto
|
54,964
|
58,125
|
—
|
Other assets
|
33,549
|
31,739
|
19,394
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,536,978
|
$
|
1,620,584
|
$
|
1,474,629
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
266,335
|
$
|
261,625
|
$
|
198,499
|
Accrued expenses
|
190,897
|
201,535
|
182,964
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
184,598
|
—
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
641,830
|
463,160
|
381,463
|
Debt
|
235,000
|
160,000
|
—
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
880,883
|
—
|
—
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
36,084
|
165,047
|
150,730
|
Total liabilities
|
1,793,797
|
788,207
|
532,193
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
743,181
|
832,377
|
942,436
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,536,978
|
$
|
1,620,584
|
$
|
1,474,629
|
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
Revenue:
|
Net sales
|
$
|
928,608
|
$
|
831,669
|
$
|
2,648,240
|
$
|
2,335,841
|
Commission, franchise and other revenue
|
7,656
|
1,334
|
26,737
|
4,532
|
Total revenue
|
936,264
|
833,003
|
2,674,977
|
2,340,373
|
Cost of sales
|
(660,518)
|
(560,586)
|
(1,869,253)
|
(1,605,038)
|
Operating expenses
|
(217,476)
|
(226,491)
|
(666,898)
|
(590,230)
|
Income from equity investment in ABG-
|
2,662
|
—
|
7,354
|
—
|
Impairment adjustments (charges)
|
(4,824)
|
7,163
|
(4,824)
|
(29,077)
|
Operating profit
|
56,108
|
53,089
|
141,356
|
116,028
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(2,174)
|
870
|
(5,947)
|
2,339
|
Non-operating income (expenses), net
|
15
|
(108)
|
(128)
|
(49,594)
|
Income before income taxes and loss from
|
53,949
|
53,851
|
135,281
|
68,773
|
Income tax provision
|
(10,489)
|
(14,532)
|
(33,220)
|
(42,203)
|
Loss from equity investment in TSL
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,310)
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,460
|
$
|
39,319
|
$
|
102,061
|
$
|
25,260
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
0.31
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
72,947
|
82,287
|
75,149
|
81,686
|
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
November 2,
|
November 3,
|
Reported net income
|
$
|
43,460
|
$
|
39,319
|
$
|
102,061
|
$
|
25,260
|
Pre-tax adjustments:
|
Included in operating expenses:
|
Lease exit and other termination costs
|
—
|
16,301
|
—
|
20,704
|
Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs
|
—
|
12,982
|
—
|
18,594
|
Integration and restructuring expenses
|
1,465
|
563
|
13,574
|
3,271
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
617
|
115
|
664
|
229
|
Impairment charges (adjustments)
|
4,824
|
(7,163)
|
4,824
|
29,077
|
Included in non-operating income (expenses), net:
|
Fair value adjustments of TSL's previously held assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33,988
|
Foreign currency transaction losses
|
9
|
94
|
216
|
15,390
|
Total pre-tax adjustments
|
6,915
|
22,892
|
19,278
|
121,253
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
(1,789)
|
(4,302)
|
(3,394)
|
(8,475)
|
Tax expense impact as a result of Ebuys exit
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,265
|
Total adjustments, after tax
|
5,126
|
18,590
|
15,884
|
115,043
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
48,586
|
$
|
57,909
|
$
|
117,945
|
$
|
140,303
|
Reported diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
0.31
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
1.72
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to diluted earnings per share and net income determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted net income, which adjust for the effects of (i) lease exit and other termination costs; (ii) acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs; (iii) integration and restructuring expenses; (iv) amortization expense of intangible assets; (v) impairment charges and adjustments; (vi) fair value adjustments of Town Shoes Limited's ("TSL") previously held assets; (vii) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); and (viii) the net tax expense impact of such items and the net tax expense impact as a result of the Ebuys exit. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to the prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.
