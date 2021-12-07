Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record setting third quarter gross profit, operating income and EPS

Comparable sales were up 40.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021

Inventory for the retail segments significantly improved to end the third quarter flat to the same period in fiscal 2019

The Company announces guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021

Designer Brands Inc.

Dec 07, 2021, 06:45 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended October 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2020.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Designer Brands' outstanding third quarter results demonstrate the efficacy of our strategic plans that were set in motion prior to the onset of the pandemic and accelerated over the last 18 months. We continue to see strength in our key assortment distortion areas including athletic and athleisure, kid's, and men's, all powered by the Top 50 Brands in footwear, as well as a return to growth in our vertical brands. This drove record-setting margin expansion in the third quarter and our expectation is that these areas will continue to drive our long-term margin profile with these shifts being a permanent part of our go-forward model.

"We are energized by the strength of our strategy and our record-setting results, despite unseasonably warm weather and industry-wide supply chain challenges. Looking forward, we are continuing to focus on our three key strategic pillars – customer, brand, and speed – to remove friction, acquire new customers, evolve our assortment to match consumer preferences, and move product to our customers faster and more efficiently."

Third Quarter Results

  • Net sales increased 30.7% to $853.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.
  • Comparable sales increased 40.8% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Gross profit increased to a record $313.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $165.7 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was a record 36.7% as compared to 25.4% for the same period last year and 29.3% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Reported net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $80.2 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), including net benefits of $0.18 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
  • Adjusted net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $66.6 million, or $0.86 diluted EPS, compared to an adjusted net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.26 loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Liquidity Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $83.1 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $114.5 million for the same period last year, with $394.7 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $227.9 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $337.1 million debt outstanding for the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $602.1 million compared to $546.0 million for the same period last year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we opened four new stores in the U.S. and one new store in Canada, and we closed four stores in the U.S., resulting in a total of 515 U.S. stores and 144 Canadian stores as of October 30, 2021.   

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021

The Company has announced new guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Consolidated net sales are expected to be flat to up low-single digits compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company expects this to result in a diluted EPS in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended

Change

(dollars in thousands)

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Amount

%

Segment net sales:






U.S. Retail

$

709,608

$

501,901

$

207,707

41.4

%

Canada Retail

74,792

61,598

13,194

21.4

%

Brand Portfolio

103,919

83,905

20,014

23.9

%

Other



27,020

(27,020)

NM

Total segment net sales

888,319

674,424

213,895

31.7

%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(34,852)

(21,554)

(13,298)

61.7

%

Consolidated net sales

$

853,467

$

652,870

$

200,597

30.7

%





Nine months ended

Change

(dollars in thousands)

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Amount

%

Segment net sales:






U.S. Retail

$

2,053,359

$

1,272,951

$

780,408

61.3

%

Canada Retail

172,981

140,509

32,472

23.1

%

Brand Portfolio

211,875

196,476

15,399

7.8

%

Other



62,909

(62,909)

NM

Total segment net sales

2,438,215

1,672,845

765,370

45.8

%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(64,258)

(47,478)

(16,780)

35.3

%

Consolidated net sales

$

2,373,957

$

1,625,367

$

748,590

46.1

%

NM - Not meaningful

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Change in comparable sales:






U.S. Retail segment

43.9

%

(31.9)

%

62.6

%

(39.6)

%

Canada Retail segment

15.2

%

(18.7)

%

13.7

%

(25.5)

%

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

50.4

%

13.4

%

22.8

%

61.4

%

Other

NA

NA

NA

(50.4)

%

Total comparable sales

40.8

%

(30.4)

%

57.4

%

(38.4)

%

NA - Not applicable

Store Count

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

(square footage in thousands)

Number of
Stores

Square
Footage

Number of
Stores

Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

515

10,457

524

10,633

Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse stores

117

617

118

626

DSW stores

27

536

27

536

144

1,153

145

1,162

Total number of stores

659

11,610

669

11,795

Gross Profit

Three months ended






October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

% of
Segment
Net Sales

Amount

% of
Segment
Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:












U.S. Retail

$

258,059

36.4

%

$

117,679

23.4

%

$

140,380

119.3

%

1,300

Canada Retail

28,588

38.2

%

18,905

30.7

%

$

9,683

51.2

%

750

Brand Portfolio

32,329

31.1

%

22,128

26.4

%

$

10,201

46.1

%

470

Other



%

6,272

23.2

%

$

(6,272)

NM

NM

318,976



164,984








Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

(5,359)



672








Gross profit

$

313,617

36.7

%

$

165,656

25.4

%

$

147,961

89.3

%

1,130

Nine months ended






October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

% of
Segment
Net Sales

Amount

% of
Segment
Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:












U.S. Retail

$

708,065

34.5

%

$

124,806

9.8

%

$

583,259

467.3

%

2,470

Canada Retail

58,191

33.6

%

22,244

15.8

%

$

35,947

161.6

%

1,780

Brand Portfolio

52,788

24.9

%

24,592

12.5

%

$

28,196

114.7

%

1,240

Other



%

962

1.5

%

$

(962)

NM

NM

819,044



172,604








Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

(4,635)



3,634








Gross profit

$

814,409

34.3

%

$

176,238

10.8

%

$

638,171

362.1

%

2,350

NM - Not meaningful

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended

(in thousands)

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Elimination of intersegment activity:


Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(34,852)

$

(21,554)

Cost of sales:


Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

22,950

17,155

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

6,543

5,071

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

$

(5,359)

$

672

Nine months ended

(in thousands)

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Elimination of intersegment activity:


Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(64,258)

$

(47,478)

Cost of sales:


Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

43,592

34,116

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

16,031

16,996

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

$

(4,635)

$

3,634

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Net sales

$

853,467

$

652,870

$

2,373,957

$

1,625,367

Cost of sales

(539,850)

(487,214)

(1,559,548)

(1,449,129)

Gross profit

313,617

165,656

814,409

176,238

Operating expenses

(211,909)

(196,067)

(637,108)

(551,712)

Income from equity investment

2,600

1,902

6,598

6,325

Impairment charges



(30,081)

(1,174)

(149,363)

Operating profit (loss)

104,308

(58,590)

182,725

(518,512)

Interest expense, net

(7,706)

(9,009)

(24,592)

(14,955)

Non-operating income, net

172

24

734

680

Income (loss) before income taxes

96,774

(67,575)

158,867

(532,787)

Income tax benefit (provision)

(16,590)

26,932

(18,797)

178,072

Net income (loss)

$

80,184

$

(40,643)

$

140,070

$

(354,715)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.04

$

(0.56)

$

1.81

$

(4.92)

Weighted average diluted shares

77,135

72,344

77,216

72,134

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)


October 30, 2021

January 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

83,069

$

59,581

$

114,531

Receivables, net

231,391

196,049

61,840

Inventories

602,101

473,183

545,954

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,756

51,772

54,577

Total current assets

970,317

780,585

776,902

Property and equipment, net

263,581

296,469

313,102

Operating lease assets

664,646

700,481

728,871

Goodwill

93,655

93,655

93,655

Intangible assets, net

16,005

15,635

15,652

Deferred tax assets





208,976

Equity investment

56,623

58,598

57,978

Other assets

29,117

31,172

31,585

Total assets

$

2,093,944

$

1,976,595

$

2,226,721

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Accounts payable

$

401,280

$

245,071

$

371,382

Accrued expenses

211,017

200,326

171,261

Current maturities of long-term debt

62,500

62,500

62,500

Current operating lease liabilities

206,065

244,786

226,423

Total current liabilities

880,862

752,683

831,566

Long-term debt

165,422

272,319

274,635

Non-current operating lease liabilities

622,273

677,735

721,771

Other non-current liabilities

31,726

30,841

28,228

Total liabilities

1,700,283

1,733,578

1,856,200

Total shareholders' equity

393,661

243,017

370,521

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,093,944

$

1,976,595

$

2,226,721

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Operating expenses

$

(211,909)

$

(196,067)

$

(637,108)

$

(551,712)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Integration and restructuring expenses



816

2,836

11,019

Target acquisition costs (credits)

(2,107)



3,226


Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Adjusted operating expenses

$

(214,016)

$

(195,251)

$

(631,046)

$

(549,683)

Operating profit (loss)

$

104,308

$

(58,590)

$

182,725

$

(518,512)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Integration and restructuring expenses



816

2,836

11,019

Target acquisition costs (credits)

(2,107)



3,226


Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Impairment charges



30,081

1,174

149,363

Total non-GAAP adjustments

(2,107)

30,897

7,236

151,392

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$

102,201

$

(27,693)

$

189,961

$

(367,120)

Net income (loss)

$

80,184

$

(40,643)

$

140,070

$

(354,715)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Integration and restructuring expenses



816

2,836

11,019

Target acquisition costs (credits)

(2,107)



3,226


Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Impairment charges



30,081

1,174

149,363

Foreign currency transaction gains

(172)

(25)

(734)

(368)

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

(2,279)

30,872

6,502

151,024

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

560

(8,788)

(1,619)

(39,319)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

(11,873)



(25,450)


Total adjustments, after tax

(13,592)

22,084

(20,567)

111,705

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

66,592

$

(18,559)

$

119,503

$

(243,010)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.04

$

(0.56)

$

1.81

$

(4.92)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.86

$

(0.26)

$

1.55

$

(3.37)

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) integration and restructuring expenses, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges and a related gain on settlement; (3) target acquisition costs (credits); (4) foreign currency transaction gains; (5) the net tax impact of such items; and (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Revised Non-GAAP Measures

Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company revised its determination of adjusted financial results by eliminating the immaterial adjustments related to COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net, and amortization of intangible assets. These revisions align with how management currently evaluates the performance of the business. The Company has recast its third quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP financial measures to conform to the revised presentation as set forth in the table above.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.