Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

According to Circana, U.S. Retail segment footwear sales were inline with the market with key categories outpacing the market including performance, leisure footwear, and dress occasion footwear during the quarter, which helped to partially offset negative boot performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The third quarter started strong, driven by back-to-school season and the success of our athletic and athleisure offerings, bolstering our confidence that we had reached a turning point in our business. However, we had a difficult transition into the fall season, with unseasonably warm weather and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty placing pressure on consumer discretionary spending, specifically in our seasonal category. As a result, we saw our total Company comparable sales decline 3.1% for the quarter. According to Circana, footwear sales excluding boots remained flat to prior year in the footwear market while U.S. Retail segment sales excluding boots grew 8% versus prior year, outpacing the footwear market results. This gives us further confidence that we are investing our time and resources into the right areas as we continue to transform our business."

Howe continued, "Although external challenges have persisted, I am encouraged by how effectively our business has stayed aligned with our strategic priorities and executing on the things within our control. As we make our way through the fourth quarter, we remain confident in our strategy and our ability to navigate headwinds as we implement a refreshed holiday marketing and merchandising approach. We continue to believe this focus will help us improve performance over the long-term."

Third Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2023)

Net sales decreased 1.2% to $777.2 million .

. Total comparable sales decreased by 3.1%.

Gross profit decreased to $247.4 million versus $256.4 million last year, and gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.8% compared to 32.6% last year.

versus last year, and gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.8% compared to 32.6% last year. Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $13.0 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.24 .

, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of . Adjusted net income was $14.5 million , or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 .

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to $54.6 million at the end of the same period last year, with $118.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $536.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to $375.5 million at the end of the same period last year.

at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to at the end of the same period last year, with available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to at the end of the same period last year. The Company ended the third quarter with inventories of $637.0 million compared to $601.5 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 7.7 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $50.6 million . As of November 2, 2024 , $19.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for repurchase under the Board-approved share repurchase program.

. As of , of Class A common shares remained available for repurchase under the Board-approved share repurchase program. A dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2024 .

Store Openings and Closings

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company closed three stores in the United States ("U.S.") and opened two stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 496 stores in the U.S. and 179 stores in Canada as of November 2, 2024.

Updated 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company has updated the following guidance for the full year 2024:

Metric

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance Designer Brands Net Sales Growth

Flat to low-single digits

Down low single digits Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.50 - $0.60

$0.10 - $0.30

Forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure is not provided, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items are uncertain and could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Crown Vintage, Hush Puppies, Jessica Simpson, Keds, Kelly & Katie, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Topo Athletic, Vince Camuto and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions, delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and 675 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships, while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than ten million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 615,495

75.9 %

$ 631,610

78.8 %

$ (16,115)

(2.6) % Canada Retail 83,504

10.3 %

75,610

9.5 %

7,894

10.4 % Brand Portfolio 111,492

13.8 %

94,057

11.7 %

17,435

18.5 % Total segment net sales 810,491

100.0 %

801,277

100.0 %

9,214

1.1 % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (33,297)





(14,948)





(18,349)

122.8 % Consolidated net sales $ 777,194





$ 786,329





$ (9,135)

(1.2) %



Nine months ended



(dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 1,878,556

78.1 %

$ 1,903,038

80.2 %

$ (24,482)

(1.3) % Canada Retail 213,813

8.9 %

199,831

8.4 %

13,982

7.0 % Brand Portfolio 311,615

13.0 %

271,257

11.4 %

40,358

14.9 % Total segment net sales 2,403,984

100.0 %

2,374,126

100.0 %

29,858

1.3 % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (108,294)





(53,498)





(54,796)

102.4 % Consolidated net sales $ 2,295,690





$ 2,320,628





$ (24,938)

(1.1) %

Net Sales by Brand Categories (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada

Retail(2)

Brand

Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended November 2, 2024

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 105,094

$ 11,782

$ 13,877

$ —

$ 130,753 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

64,318

—

64,318 Intersegment wholesale —

—

33,297

(33,297)

— Total Owned Brands 105,094

11,782

111,492

(33,297)

195,071 National brands 510,401

71,722

—

—

582,123 Total net sales $ 615,495

$ 83,504

$ 111,492

$ (33,297)

$ 777,194 Three months ended October 28, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 123,973

$ 13,024

$ 17,204

$ —

$ 154,201 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

61,905

—

61,905 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

14,948

(14,948)

— Total Owned Brands 123,973

13,024

94,057

(14,948)

216,106 National brands 507,637

62,586

—

—

570,223 Total net sales $ 631,610

$ 75,610

$ 94,057

$ (14,948)

$ 786,329 Nine months ended November 2, 2024

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 308,148

$ 30,692

$ 41,696

$ —

$ 380,536 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

161,625

—

161,625 Intersegment wholesale —

—

108,294

(108,294)

— Total Owned Brands 308,148

30,692

311,615

(108,294)

542,161 National brands 1,570,408

183,121

—

—

1,753,529 Total net sales $ 1,878,556

$ 213,813

$ 311,615

$ (108,294)

$ 2,295,690 Nine months ended October 28, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 362,931

$ 30,944

$ 43,604

$ —

$ 437,479 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

174,155

—

174,155 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

53,498

(53,498)

— Total Owned Brands 362,931

30,944

271,257

(53,498)

611,634 National brands 1,540,107

168,887

—

—

1,708,994 Total net sales $ 1,903,038

$ 199,831

$ 271,257

$ (53,498)

$ 2,320,628

(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands that we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. (2) Beginning with the 2023 Form 10-K, we are providing a breakout of Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories and we have recast the three months and the nine months ended October 28, 2023 on a consistent basis.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (2.8) %

(9.8) %

(2.1) %

(10.2) % Canada Retail segment (4.6) %

(7.7) %

(4.2) %

(4.8) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-

consumer channel (7.5) %

7.0 %

(5.8) %

6.0 % Total (3.1) %

(9.3) %

(2.3) %

(9.5) %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 496

9,784

499

9,966 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 125

638

119

622 DSW stores 26

511

25

496 Rubino Stores 28

149

—

—

179

1,298

144

1,118 Total number of stores 675

11,082

643

11,084

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 187,790

30.5 %

$ 200,268

31.7 %

$ (12,478)

(6.2) %

(120) Canada Retail 27,405

32.8 %

26,606

35.2 %

799

3.0 %

(240) Brand Portfolio 31,313

28.1 %

28,654

30.5 %

2,659

9.3 %

(240) Total segment gross profit 246,508

30.4 %

255,528

31.9 %

(9,020)

(3.5) %

(150) Net recognition of intersegment

gross profit 937





878





59







Consolidated gross profit $ 247,445

31.8 %

$ 256,406

32.6 %

$ (8,961)

(3.5) %

(80)



Nine months ended



(dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 592,306

31.5 %

$ 622,850

32.7 %

$ (30,544)

(4.9) %

(120) Canada Retail 70,097

32.8 %

67,591

33.8 %

2,506

3.7 %

(100) Brand Portfolio 91,425

29.3 %

75,037

27.7 %

16,388

21.8 %

160 Total segment gross profit 753,828

31.4 %

765,478

32.2 %

(11,650)

(1.5) %

(80) Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit (8,400)





2,054





(10,454)







Consolidated gross profit $ 745,428

32.5 %

$ 767,532

33.1 %

$ (22,104)

(2.9) %

(60)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (33,297)

$ (14,948) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 23,823

9,857 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 10,411

5,969

$ 937

$ 878



Nine months ended (in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (108,294)

$ (53,498) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 76,090

38,134 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 23,804

17,418

$ (8,400)

$ 2,054

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 2,

2024

October 28,

2023

November 2,

2024

October 28,

2023 Net sales $ 777,194

$ 786,329

$ 2,295,690

$ 2,320,628 Cost of sales (529,749)

(529,923)

(1,550,262)

(1,553,096) Gross profit 247,445

256,406

745,428

767,532 Operating expenses (210,457)

(230,788)

(675,904)

(665,437) Income from equity investments 3,584

2,503

9,019

6,972 Impairment charges (17,756)

—

(17,756)

(649) Operating profit 22,816

28,121

60,787

108,418 Interest expense, net (11,565)

(8,767)

(34,161)

(22,296) Non-operating income (expenses), net (260)

(162)

(512)

83 Income before income taxes 10,991

19,192

26,114

86,205 Income tax benefit (provision) 2,223

(8,987)

2,067

(27,372) Net income 13,214

10,205

28,181

58,833 Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest (202)

(64)

(562)

(73) Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 13,012

$ 10,141

$ 27,619

$ 58,760 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer

Brands Inc. $ 0.24

$ 0.17

$ 0.48

$ 0.90 Weighted average diluted shares 53,486

61,405

57,116

65,292

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



November 2, 2024

February 3, 2024

October 28, 2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,227

$ 49,173

$ 54,638 Receivables, net 70,570

83,590

106,916 Inventories 637,012

571,331

601,470 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,864

73,338

36,785 Total current assets 800,673

777,432

799,809 Property and equipment, net 212,206

219,939

224,638 Operating lease assets 707,544

721,335

742,384 Goodwill 130,649

123,759

123,759 Intangible assets, net 85,854

82,827

83,032 Deferred tax assets 39,656

39,067

47,199 Equity investments 53,358

62,857

62,239 Other assets 50,824

49,016

49,518 Total assets $ 2,080,764

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,132,578 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 238,040

$ 289,368

$ 310,113 Accrued expenses 167,601

159,622

183,383 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

2,500 Current operating lease liabilities 155,220

166,531

182,259 Total current liabilities 567,611

622,271

678,255 Long-term debt 529,551

420,344

372,965 Non-current operating lease liabilities 644,303

646,161

669,494 Other non-current liabilities 17,521

24,948

21,072 Total liabilities 1,758,986

1,713,724

1,741,786 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,272

3,288

3,208 Total shareholders' equity 318,506

359,220

387,584 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and

shareholders' equity $ 2,080,764

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,132,578

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 2,

2024

October 28,

2023

November 2,

2024

October 28,

2023 Operating expenses $ (210,457)

$ (230,788)

$ (675,904)

$ (665,437) Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs —

1,029

—

3,983 Restructuring and integration costs 2,936

2,252

10,114

5,190 Acquisition-related costs 82

—

2,154

1,597 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,018

3,281

12,268

10,770 Adjusted operating expenses $ (207,439)

$ (227,507)

$ (663,636)

$ (654,667) Operating profit $ 22,816

$ 28,121

$ 60,787

$ 108,418 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs —

1,029

—

3,983 Restructuring and integration costs 2,936

2,252

10,114

5,190 Acquisition-related costs 82

—

2,154

1,597 Impairment charges 17,756

—

17,756

649 Total non-GAAP adjustments 20,774

3,281

30,024

11,419 Adjusted operating profit $ 43,590

$ 31,402

$ 90,811

$ 119,837 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 13,012

$ 10,141

$ 27,619

$ 58,760 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs —

1,029

—

3,983 Restructuring and integration costs 2,936

2,252

10,114

5,190 Acquisition-related costs 82

—

2,154

1,597 Impairment charges 17,756

—

17,756

649 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 260

162

512

(83) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 21,034

3,443

30,536

11,336 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (19,478)

(853)

(22,025)

(2,885) Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible

CEO transition costs —

907

—

2,804 Valuation allowance change on deferred tax

assets (306)

1,109

(348)

(1,615) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 1,250

4,606

8,163

9,640 Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest 202

64

562

73 Adjusted net income $ 14,464

$ 14,811

$ 36,344

$ 68,473 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.17

$ 0.48

$ 0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.27

$ 0.24

$ 0.64

$ 1.05

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax impact of such items (which reflects the determination based on with adjustments and without adjustments approach), including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (8) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. For calculating comparable sales in 2024, periods in 2023 are shifted by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

