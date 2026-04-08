Designing Risk-Based QA Oversight for Clinical Trials Under ICH E6 (R3), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to translate ICH E6 (R3) expectations into a practical quality assurance (QA) approach. Attendees will learn how to use trial data to generate risk intelligence and focus QA efforts. The featured speakers will share insights on applying RBQM outputs to prioritize audits and actions. Attendees will gain insights on how to strengthen inspection readiness with clearer rationale and documentation.

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your Quality Assurance (QA) processes truly fit-for-purpose under ICH E6 (R3)?

ICH E6 (R3) elevates expectations for proportionate, risk-based oversight across the clinical trial lifecycle, and places new emphasis on using risk intelligence to focus effort where it matters most.

Visit www.adamasconsulting.com

In this webinar, ADAMAS Consulting and Cyntegrity will demonstrate how data-enabled risk intelligence can be systematically derived from clinical trial data to support risk-based, proportionate, and fit-for-purpose QA strategies. The speakers will show how the AI-augmented MyRBQM® system can be applied to identify and prioritize underlying drivers of non-compliance with the protocol, GCP, and applicable regulatory requirements, enabling QA teams to move from periodic, retrospective checks to continuous, insight-driven oversight.

Register for this webinar to get a practical walk-through of how risk intelligence can be operationalized; from protocol and critical-to-quality (CtQ) considerations through to ongoing analytics that highlight emerging site- and subject-level signals, helping teams target audits and interventions proportionately and with clear rationale.

Join Shehnaz Vakharia, Vice President APAC, Executive ADAMAS Consulting; and Dr. Artem Andrianov, Managing Director, Founder, Cyntegrity Germany GmbH, for the live webinar on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Designing Risk-Based QA Oversight for Clinical Trials Under ICH E6 (R3).

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks