Risk-Based Monitoring in Clinical Trials: Improve Oversight Through Intelligent Review of Digital Endpoint Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

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May 21, 2026, 08:30 ET

In this free webinar, gain insight into the key elements to reduce risk for clinical trials. Attendees will learn how Independent Review and Data Analytics in eCOA strengthen endpoint integrity and proactively minimize risk. The featured speakers will share how AI-supported and expert-validated data monitoring can proactively monitor spirometry and ECG data through real-world examples. Attendees will learn how to integrate these tools into overall risk-based monitoring strategies.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk‑Based Monitoring (RBM) represents a proactive and systematic approach to clinical trial oversight, shifting away from traditional, resource‑intensive monitoring models toward a strategy focused on the early identification, assessment and mitigation of high-impact risks. Rather than applying uniform oversight across all data points, sites and processes, RBM prioritizes critical study elements that have the greatest potential to affect patient safety, data integrity and trial outcomes.

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www.clario.com
www.clario.com

By leveraging centralized data review, intelligent in-stream tools and advanced analytics, data can help efficiently monitor and detect key risk issues across all trial phases. This targeted approach supports improved data quality and patient protection while reducing unnecessary operational burden.

As endpoints are diverse, the solutions should be designed to detect and monitor known high-risk areas.

  • For cardiac-related data, this includes monitoring ECGs for uniqueness across participants and assessing the quality of the data to identify underperforming sites
  • In respiratory studies that include spirometry, this means monitoring data variability that could indicate improper technique and flagging potentially anomalous measurements
  • eCOA data present unique challenges that require continuous, near real-time data integrity monitoring, leveraging advanced data analytics to detect outliers and trends and further strengthening quality oversight through independent review of assessments

The session will break down the key elements that contribute to trial risk and discuss how a centralized, data-driven approach can enhance signal detection, reduce variability and potentially lower overall clinical trial risk without increasing operational burden.

Register for this webinar to learn how Risk-Based Monitoring can strengthen clinical trial oversight through intelligent review of digital endpoint data.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Stacey Rumerman, PsyD, VP Clinical Science, eCOA Neuroscience; Alain Gay, MD, Senior Cardiologist, Cardiology; Kevin McCarthy, RPFT, ATSF, FAARC, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs, Respiratory Science, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Risk-Based Monitoring in Clinical Trials: Improve Oversight Through Intelligent Review of Digital Endpoint Data.

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Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]

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