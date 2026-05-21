From Strategy to Approval: Case Studies in Advancing Clinical Programs for Emerging Biotech, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how real-world case studies translate strategy into successful clinical execution. Attendees will learn how to accelerate development timelines with integrated, cross-functional strategies. The featured speakers will share how to navigate regulatory pathways and engage agencies more effectively. Attendees will gain practical frameworks to make faster, more confident go/no-go and investment decisions.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This webinar showcases real-world case studies demonstrating how integrated product development strategies can accelerate decision-making, optimize resources and build long-term partnerships in emerging and mid-sized biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Through examples spanning venture-backed startups to established sponsors, the session illustrates how multidisciplinary capabilities across scientific, regulatory, clinical, statistical and market access functions can be applied from early strategy through clinical execution.

Delivered in a panel discussion format, the featured panelists will share perspectives drawn from across multiple clinical programs and stages. Key topics include engaging venture capital stakeholders, owning and executing development strategies for constrained organizations, bespoke scenario planning to support accelerated approval pathways and early business case evaluation to enable "fail fast, fail cheap" decisions. Across these case studies, the webinar emphasizes the value of sound scientific advice, early regulatory engagement and flexible, trust-based collaboration to reduce development risk, improve probability of success and support confident go/no go and investment decisions.

Register now for this webinar to gain actionable insights from real-world case studies and accelerate clinical program development strategy with confidence.

Join subject-matter specialists from Fortrea, Mark Lovern (Moderator), PhD, Executive Director of Medical Science Services; Alicia Baker McDowell, DRSc, MS, EMBA, Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Consulting; Todd Lehman, Head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area, Global Project Management; and Catherine Laing, Senior Scientific Director, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CES/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Strategy to Approval: Case Studies in Advancing Clinical Programs for Emerging Biotech.

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