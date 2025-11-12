Innovative plant-based peptide formula featuring PeptiSleep™ supports sleep quality and balanced mood without melatonin

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of BioSleep Peptides, a breakthrough, drug-free supplement designed to support sleep quality and promote calm, restorative nights for those looking for an alternative to melatonin.*

Designs for Health® Introduces BioSleep Peptides for Restorative, Stress-Free Sleep*

Central to BioSleep Peptides is PeptiSleep™, a proprietary blend delivering 250 mg of bioactive plant-based peptides derived from brown rice. Discovered and isolated through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research, PeptiSleep™ represents a cutting-edge advancement in natural sleep support. These clinically studied peptides help calm the body's stress response to support restorative sleep and promote a more balanced mood upon waking.*

"BioSleep Peptides sets a new standard for natural sleep support," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "This formula gives health-care practitioners a practical, research-backed tool to support patients experiencing occasional stress-related sleep disruptions. By combining AI-discovered plant peptides with clinically studied benefits, BioSleep Peptides provides a natural, effective solution for restorative sleep without the grogginess sometimes associated with traditional sleep aids."

Designed with practitioners in mind, BioSleep Peptides can be used alone or alongside other Designs for Health sleep products, including those containing melatonin, to help restore healthy sleep patterns. Delivered as a convenient chewable tablet, it provides a flexible, science-driven option for clinicians seeking non-hormonal support for their patients.*

BioSleep Peptides is now available for purchase on DesignsforHealth.com. To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 36 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

