Designs for Health Launches Progenalen® Pro Peptide Breakthrough Triple Action Solution for Metabolic Health and Healthy Aging

PALM COAST, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of Progenalen® Pro Peptide, a groundbreaking triple action dietary supplement formulated to support both metabolic health and healthy aging. The product features IMG-1®, created by Imagine Pharma, which is a novel bioactive polypeptide ingredient designed to promote healthy blood sugar metabolism and help maintain healthy cellular aging support.*

Progenalen® Pro Peptide harnesses Advanced Licaps® delivery technology to provide powerful, once-daily support, streamlining your health routine without compromising effectiveness. This innovative liquid peptide formulation is designed for optimal absorption, easily crossing the intestinal barrier to reach targeted cells and tissues. Once absorbed, it may help increase the number of progenitor cells, supporting overall cellular health and normal cellular repair. *

"Progenalen® Pro Peptide is a significant advancement in targeted peptide supplementation," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "With the introduction of IMG-1®, within this product, we're providing practitioners and patients with a tool that bridges cutting-edge science and real-world simplicity, supporting healthy cellular aging and metabolic health in one clean, easy-to-use capsule."

Progenalen® Pro Peptide delivers a triple-action approach by combining support for healthy blood sugar metabolism and healthy cellular aging.* Each capsule provides 400 mcg of IMG-1®, a proprietary bioactive polypeptide, leveraging cutting-edge peptide technology to deliver targeted nutritional support. In a recent unpublished study, 93% of participants experienced support for healthy glucose metabolism, reinforcing the clinical promise of this novel ingredient.* Designed for convenience, Progenalen® Pro Peptide requires just one capsule per day making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking to simplify their supplement regimen without compromising effectiveness.

"We are excited to partner with Designs for Health and congratulate them on the launch of Progenalen® Pro Peptide with IMG-1®," said Imagine Pharma Founder and Co-CEO Dr. Ngoc Thai. "Our IMG-1 polypeptide reflects years of research into how naturally occurring polypeptides can support cellular health, healthy blood sugar metabolism, and healthy aging. This launch will help put IMG-1® into the hands of thousands of health and wellness professionals nationwide, providing them with an effective and convenient way to promote wellness and longevity."

Progenalen® Pro Peptide is now available for purchase on DesignsforHealth.com. To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

