Designs for Health Appoints Amardeep Kahlon as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Designs for Health

06 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

The supplement brand's Founder and former CEO, Jonathan Lizotte, continues to serve as Chairman of the Board

PALM COAST, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, Inc. ("DFH"), the practitioner-recommended and consumer-preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength and research-backed supplements, today announced the appointment of former Chief Commercial Officer, Amardeep Kahlon, as its new Chief Executive Officer. The position was formerly held by the company's founder, Jonathan Lizotte, who continues to serve as Chairman of the Board and will maintain his connections with stakeholders and practitioners.

Kahlon brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role, starting from his tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at DFH, where he has led the US and Canada commercial strategy and teams since last year. Prior to joining the company, Kahlon held leadership roles at Reckitt and GSK Consumer Healthcare, where he was responsible for several health and wellness brands, including Enfa, Advil, Tums, Centrum, Emergen-C, and Flonase.

"It is a privilege to become the next leader of Designs for Health, especially following in Jonathan's passionate and ambitious footsteps. Aside from his ability to grow the business from a small educational services company more than 30 years ago, to create hundreds of jobs and five physical DFH locations in the US and one in both Canada and Australia, Jonathan has built a community of leaders, practitioners and loyal consumers who truly care about wellness," said Amardeep Kahlon, Designs for Health CEO. "I intend to build on what has already been achieved, remaining loyal to the practitioners who supported the business from day one and continuing to support their patients with our high-quality, researched-backed professional supplements."

"I am honored to have led Designs for Health over the last 34 years alongside talented individuals who supported us in getting to this point, positioning us for this next phase. I'm pleased to pass the baton to Amardeep, who I know shares in the company's core values and commitment to designing a well world for all," said Jonathan Lizotte, Designs for Health Founder and Chairman of the Board. "It is important we continue to evolve as a brand in an effort to transform the healthcare ecosystem and redefine wellness through education, research, diagnostics, product development, and more under Amardeep's leadership." 

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com/.

Please tune in to our new podcast, Conversations for Health, and immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine to empower you to design a well world with us.

About Designs for Health, Inc.
For over 30 years, Family-owned Designs for Health has been a trusted source for healthcare professionals surrounding product innovation, clinical education, diagnostics, and practice development solutions as well as the consumer-preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength and research-backed supplements. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story 

Contact:
5WPR
212-999-5585
[email protected] 

SOURCE Designs for Health

